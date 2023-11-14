Seven arrested as SFO launches investigation into suspected fraud at law firm Axiom Ins

Seven people have been arrested by fraud investigators as part of their criminal investigation into collapsed law firm Acxiom Ince and missing client money worth almost £66million.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said more than 80 of its investigators, along with Metropolitan Police officers, carried out nine raids across the south east on Tuesday morning to bring in people for questioning and look for potential evidence.

It comes after the Solicitors Regulation Authority shut down Axiom Ins last month after it was found that almost £66 million of client money was missing from its accounts and had been spent.

The law firm employed more than 1,400 staff across 14 branches in England and Wales before its closure.

Investigators will also look into how funds were transferred to the Indian state from Axiom’s customer accounts held with banking giant Barclays for purchases made in cash by customers.

Axiom Ince was founded in May this year when law firm Axiom DWFM purchased corporate and commercial law firm Ince Group as it prepared to enter administration.

Just two months later, Axiom Ins also spun off struggling insurance law firm Plexus.

Nick Efgrave, director of the SFO, said: “There are a number of important questions that need to be answered. The law firm’s clients are losing millions of pounds and more than 1,400 of its employees have lost their jobs. Its impact on the affected people is extremely serious.

“This morning, we have used our expert powers to obtain vital information which will help us get to the bottom of what happened.”

Due to the complexity of the alleged fraud the Metropolitan Police referred the case to the SFO, but the two will continue to work together on the investigation.

London-headquartered Axiom DWFM had 19 partners and fewer than 150 staff before the deal to buy larger London rival Ince Group, compared with Leeds-based Plexus.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com