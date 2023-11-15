Conduent Business Services, LLC

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-based business solutions and services company, today announced that Giles Goodburn, Conduent Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the… Southwest Ideas Investor Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at The Statler in Dallas, TX.

Conduent’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:50 pm CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://investor.conduent.com/.

In addition to the presentation, Goodburn will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

