SET seeks to rebalance stock market trading

Exchange to expand retail investor base

Published: November 16, 2023 at 06:45 am

The Thailand Stock Exchange index rose yesterday on stable US inflation data for October.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is preparing to rebalance stock market trading by disclosing information on more short-selling transactions to accelerate the expansion of the retail investor base and restore investor confidence.

SET Chairman Pakorn Pitthawachai said on Wednesday that foreign traders are increasingly using efficient trading programs, allowing them to complete higher volumes of trades at a faster pace.

As a result, the proportion of foreign investors trading in the market has increased, while trading among other investor groups has decreased, he told a media briefing.

SETSMART data shows that year-to-date transactions by foreign investors on the Thai exchange accounted for 52% of total trading, followed by retail investors at 32%, institutional investors at 8% and brokers at 7.6%. In 2022, the proportions were 47.4%, 35.6%, 8.4% and 8.5% respectively.

Five years ago, foreign investors accounted for 42% of trading, and institutions and brokers accounted for more than 10% of trading.

“Most foreign investors use fast-paced program trading that involves large volumes of trading. As a result, their proportion of total trading has increased more than other groups of investors,” Mr Pakorn said.

“SET intends to increase the proportion of other groups to rebalance and stabilize the market.”

He said the exchange will promote and encourage investors to use the SET trading program, which has powerful tools and higher speed than Forex trading programs provided through securities companies.

Mr. Pakorn said the SET and the Securities and Exchange Commission had not noticed any unusual short-selling trading volume.

“Short-selling transactions are still common in the Thai stock market and such figures can be checked every day,” he said.

“The SET will issue more frequent reports on short-selling trading if investors wish.”

Meanwhile, the Thai stock market rose more than 2% on Wednesday and other Asian markets also rose after the US reported stable inflation data for October.

Economists at Goldman Sachs predict the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2024, saying the U.S. economy is stronger than expected. This helps reduce the risk of recession, economists said.

According to analysts, there is only a 15% chance that the US economy will experience a recession in the next 12 months, compared to the previous estimate of 48%.

The SET also suspended shares of JKN Global Group after the company reported a net profit of 19.75 million baht in the third quarter, but the auditor did not make any findings on the financial statements because the company lacked liquidity, defaulted on loan payments. And assets may depreciate. , and five independent board members resigned from the company.

Source: www.bangkokpost.com