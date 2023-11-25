Services will be further opened up for investment

Beijing skyline. [Photo/VCG]

Sectors like finance, healthcare in provinces, big cities likely to benefit

The Chinese government plans to gradually expand service sector-related practical opening-up measures from Beijing to other provinces and cities, opening up markets for foreign investment in sectors such as finance, telecommunications and healthcare, senior officials said on Friday. Reach can be expanded.

The State Council, the country’s cabinet, approved an action plan last week to support Beijing in accelerating the development of an integrated national demonstration zone to open up the services sector, according to information released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy China International Trade Representative Ling Jie said that based on practices in the Beijing demonstration zone, the Ministry of Commerce will work with other government branches to conduct a comprehensive review and monitoring of docking efforts. Evaluation.

“This will serve as a basis to launch a new round of pilot initiatives in other provinces and cities,” Ling said.

The action plan proposes more than 170 pilot actions in initiatives such as deepening reform and opening-up in key areas of the service sector, exploring rules and regulations for emerging business forms, and optimizing institutional trade and investment arrangements.

For example, Beijing will lift foreign ownership restrictions on value-added telecommunications services such as information and Internet access services. The City will consider further expanding the opening of value-added telecommunications services at the appropriate time.

In the field of health care and medical services, the national capital will support qualified foreign doctors in opening clinics within its municipality area. In the professional services sector, qualified foreign persons are permitted to engage in securities investment consulting and futures trading consulting businesses.

Sima Hong, vice mayor of Beijing, said the municipal government will review and update local regulatory rules inconsistent with the negative list on foreign investment. Additionally, efforts will be made to reduce trade costs and barriers, enhance cross-border trade supervision services, and improve the mobility and convenience of cross-border financing.

The negative list refers to specific sectors of industry where foreign investors are not allowed to operate. They may work in areas not included in the list.

Sima said Beijing will support venture capital firms and equity investment institutions to carry out market-oriented cooperation with various financial institutions. The city will also provide financing services to targeted businesses in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations.

Through China’s comprehensive pilot programs for opening up the service sector launched in 2015, 11 selected cities and provinces, including Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing and Hainan province, participated in the opening up of 13 key sectors such as science and technology development, telecommunications, finance, etc. Facility is provided. , said Zhu Bing, director of the Department of Foreign Investment Administration at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Commerce.

“They have promoted various new development formats, including digital and green economies,” Zhu said. He said that many foreign businesses have established themselves and grown in these places. These include China’s first aircraft maintenance company with a foreign controlling stake, a foreign-controlled securities company and a wholly foreign-owned currency brokerage firm.

To further openness in the financial services sector, China earlier this month granted a bankcard clearing license in the country to a joint venture with New York-based Mastercard Inc., bringing the total number of foreign players in its bankcard clearing sector to two, including Includes American Express.

Li Jun, director of the Institute of International Trade in Services, part of the Beijing-based Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economics, said the moves reflect the country’s commitment to openness, which is conducive to promoting effective competition in the services sector. Collaboration.

Source: www.bing.com