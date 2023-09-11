Services Top Trending Markets – By Business Research Company

The business research company’s global market report has now been updated with the latest market size information for the year 2023 and forecast till 2032.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The services market is poised for substantial growth, according to analysis by a business research company, with projections indicating expansion $20,650.56 billion by 2027characterized by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 7.9%. This growth is based on rapid and transformative advancements in technology, which is expected to catalyze innovation across various sectors within the service industry. These technological advancements promise to redefine the way services are delivered and accessed, thus propelling the market over the forecast period.

In this dynamic scenario, Business Research Company (TBRC) plays a vital role in empowering businesses within the service industry. TBRC’s comprehensive reports provide valuable insights, market intelligence and trend analysis that enable businesses to make informed decisions, remain competitive and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

By leveraging TBRC reports, businesses can effectively strategize, identify growth pathways, and successfully navigate the evolving market landscape, ensuring continued success in this rapidly changing industry.

Check out Business Research Company’s top eleven market reports in the services industry:

1. Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2023

The global construction equipment rental market is estimated to reach $121.76 billion by 2027With a constant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 5.0%. This growth is projected to be driven by the expanding construction industry, which is expected to boost demand for construction equipment rental services in the coming years.

2. Corporate Employee Transportation Services Global Market Report 2023

The global corporate employee transportation services market is projected to reach $36.78 billion by 2027With a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 6.5%. This growth is attributed to corporate office expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to drive demand for corporate employee transportation services in the near future.

3. Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2023

The global delivery drone services industry is projected to expand $28.9 billion by 2027Experiencing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 52.4%. This substantial growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for drone delivery, especially accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to boost the growth of the delivery drone service market in the coming years.

4. Destination Wedding Global Market Report 2023

eco-friendly weddings Weddings set against the backdrop of natural landscapes have emerged as a major trend, gaining significant popularity in the destination wedding market. In an era of increasing environmental awareness, people are making conscientious choices by opting for eco-friendly weddings in pristine natural settings. Destination wedding service providers are responding to this trend by offering sustainable and naturally beautiful venues, which are contributing to the growth of this market segment.

5. Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2023

The global drone servicing and repair industry is projected to reach a large market size $101.03 billion by 2027Demonstrating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 50.3%. This significant growth is expected to be boosted by the adoption of precision farming practices, which is set to drive demand for drone servicing and repair services in the coming years.

6. Drop Shipping Global Market Report 2023

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dropshipping is an important trend in the business market. Leading companies are incorporating AI technology into their existing platforms to enhance operations. AI technology brings many advantages including personalized experience, process automation, data analysis, and removal of extraneous data, which are contributing to the growth of the dropshipping industry.

7. Enotourism Global Market Report 2023

The global ecotourism market is projected to expand $14.16 billion by 2027Exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 14.6%. This significant growth is projected to be driven by the increasing number of government initiatives aimed at promoting tourism, which is expected to boost the growth of the anotourism market in the coming years.

8. Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2023

The global geotechnical services market is projected to reach $2.71 billion by 2027With a constant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 5.1%, This growth is projected to be driven by increasing investment in wind energy, which is expected to increase demand for geotechnical services in the coming years.

9. Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023

The healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is projected to reach $490.84 billion by 2027Demonstrating a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 12.2%. This remarkable growth is primarily attributed to the rapid expansion of clinical process outsourcing, which is playing a significant role in driving the healthcare BPO market.

10.Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2023

Technological advancements are emerging as a major trend in the hydraulic fracturing market. Companies engaged in hydraulic fracturing are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, including Automation, Real Time Tracking System, Live 3D Visualization System, and other innovations. These technologies are being adopted for their ability to increase efficiency in hydraulic fracturing operations through automated controls and improved visibility, indicating a shift toward more sophisticated and data-driven processes in the industry.

11. Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2023

The global hyperlocal services market is projected to expand $4,505.51 billion by 2027With a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 16.1%. This remarkable growth can be attributed to increased funding for e-commerce businesses, which has been a driving force behind the hyperlocal services market throughout the historical period.

