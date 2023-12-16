(press handout)

Sohaila on Shoreditch High Street feels just as casual and simple as any other restaurant around. The walls are bare, except for stacks of loosely curated artworks by co-founders Meg Doherty and Nathalie Moukarzel; The table and chairs are a shade of bare wood that looks at once charming and a little retro; The bar downstairs is lit with harsh strip lights until the evening, when thankfully the amber color takes over.

My service at Sohaila is small: a single, unimpressive lunch table of only six diners. But Lebanese-leaning fare isn’t the only reason this Shoreditch restaurant is my home for the day – this enterprise is driven by a purpose.

Sohaila Charity as a restaurant exists as the catering arm of Fat Macy’s, and calls itself “a mission-driven wine bar and restaurant” – whose mission is to provide food to homeless people, or those at risk of homelessness, while training them. And to serve drinks.

“Our restaurants offer a 200-hour work experience program where apprentices can learn valuable culinary and hospitality skills from our professional chefs and front-of-house teams,” the website reads, “a 1:1 holistic approach to building a stable living.” Combined with support.” Many of the trainees who come through the doors are already fast asleep, others are in dormitories after losing their homes. Sohaila gives them work and a purpose. Directly supported by StreetSmart, the scheme raises millions through £1 bill donations on bills in restaurants across the country.

Fat Macy’s and Sohaila are collaborative projects, each dependent on the success of the other for growth, both founded by Doherty and Moukarzel. I wear an apron and take the grand tour.

Small, but busy: the kitchen at Sohaila (Mike Dr)

It’s immediately apparent that both Doherty and Moukarzel are holding the object with only their bare hands. The Shoreditch building is technically condemned, but for the time being Sohaila will continue to operate (completely legally) as it has for the past few years. Still, I’m told there are plans to possibly move to a more stable, permanent location.

The office above is pleasant and bright. It serves as a center for Sohaila trainees, who are undertaking training programmes. Doherty and Moukarzel tell me stories of lawyers and medical students who have walked through their doors — a reminder that anyone can become homeless.

Some members of the team, Meg Doherty (centre back in denim) and Nathalie Moucarzel (front, right) (pictured with Harriet Langford)

We talk about wines and projects and the 200 Hour program and what’s next for the restaurant. I go to the kitchen to do some lunch preparation, but I’m told that one of the interns who came in doesn’t want to talk to me. I suddenly became aware that I was intruding not into the kitchen just for a column, but into the lives of real people.

I meet Doug. Doug is a somewhat talented chef; Not only for his exemplary understanding of the culinary arts, but also for his mentoring abilities. While I wash, peel, chop and generally do menial jobs, mostly related to various alliums, he tells me about his volunteer time at the university, the years he spent at Braun’s, the restaurant on Columbia Road, and Tells about his desire to help those in need. ,

Listening to it, it becomes clear that this is more than a restaurant. Before my lunch shift I assumed that apprentices would be preparing to pursue careers in hospitality – but it’s much more than that. This restaurant provides vulnerable people with the basic building blocks of everyday life: accountability, responsibility, motivation, teamwork, and hopefully satisfaction. Sohela is offering both transferable skills and a course to get the basics right. Those who complete the program gain access to a grant towards a deposit on a rented flat, providing a solid route away from life on the streets.

Lebanese Pickle Soup (Mike Daw)

The 200 hour program can easily be rolled out to other restaurants. A deal with Nando’s to employ an apprentice in each of its London restaurants recently fell through, but Doherty and Moukarzel remain optimistic about expanding their reach and influence.

We serve his hearty pickle soup, lamb-stuffed vine leaves, hearty roasted Delica pumpkins and mohallabih sweets at the lunch table as we talk about the impact of such an idea. And as we do, all I can think to myself is this: What Sohela offers is nothing short of a miracle.

Number of days:

Trainees found: three

Cover for lunch: six

Funds raised through StreetSmart for Fat Macy’s: £30,000

Ate Lebanese pickle soup: one (and it was delicious)

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com