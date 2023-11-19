Serve creamy vodka cocktails to offset spicy food

Creamy Vodka Cocktail and Chili – Static Media/Shutterstock

Don’t let the fear of lingering heat stop you from eating delicious, spicy food. Sometimes the heat of the spices can be overwhelming in the food, and can hinder your enjoyment. Try serving a creamy, vodka-based cocktail with your dish to combat the heat that lingers from your food. Both these ingredients have special properties which help in cooling your mouth when you eat very hot things. It has been shown that alcohol also has the ability to solubilize chili extracts called capsaicin and other spice sources, especially if you chill your vodka first. Because vodka counteracts the source of heat, it is a better choice than water for cooling your mouth.

One of the most popular cures for spice overload is a cold glass of milk. Like alcohol, milk breaks down capsaicin. Milk contains protein casein which works to provide relief by removing heat. But this only works with dairy made from real cow’s milk; Oat milk or almond milk substitutes will not work here. The combination of vodka and cream can be a powerful tool to help cut down your pungent spices. Plus, there are a variety of drink recipes incorporating these ingredients to choose from, so you can find the perfect drink to pair with your meal.

Drink Ideas Including Vodka and Cream

When you’re wondering which creamy cocktail to choose, you have options. You can go with the Mudslide or the Retro Grasshopper, or you can go for one of the most famous creamy cocktails, the Classic White Russian. This cocktail is made with vodka, coffee liqueur and heavy cream and shaken with ice. The end product is a creamy, lightly sweetened drink that is guaranteed to give you relief from the heat. The White Russian is an easy drink that can be tailored to suit your needs. When you are wondering what spicy food to pair with this cocktail you can opt for Spicy Coconut Peanut Soup. This recipe offers a subtle hint of sweetness that pairs well with the sugar in the drink. Another good pairing is the Spicy Chicken Fajitas; The freshness of the vegetables helps offset the heaviness of the creamy drink.

Another easy, creamy vodka drink is the classic Colorado Bulldog. This eclectic cocktail uses the same ingredients as the White Russian but with Pepsi or Coke and a bright maraschino cherry. It’s a sweet cocktail that tastes similar to an ice cream float and has a fun fizzy texture when you drink it; It’s great for dishes like spicy buttermilk fried chicken or crispy Korean fried chicken because its texture works to offset the heaviness of the breading.

