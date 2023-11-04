Seriously, why aren’t the Millennials having kids?

Furthermore, with the birth rate declining, why aren’t there simply more children?

November 3, 2023

America’s birthrate is at its lowest level in history. So when our friend and colleague Herman Wong suggested running the numbers only on children, we rejoiced in the cheap joy of answering a question we already knew the answer to. With fewer kids overall, Americans are surely having record numbers of one-hit wonders, right?

Every two years, the Census Bureau quietly adds a series of fertility questions to its monthly questionnaire, the Current Population Survey, our favorite source for everything from the unemployment rate to Americans’ mobility habits. It’s smaller than the huge annual American Community Survey, but it is one of the few major surveys that asks how often American women have given birth.

As we analyzed the latest data, from 2022, our minds wandered: Since the mid-1980s, the rate at which we are having children has remained fairly constant. Such that 1 in 5 American women aged 25 to 44 has become one.

This is strange considering the date of birth! But let’s zoom out and look at the entire universe of possible family sizes.

First, we saw a decline in families with three or more children in the 1980s, as birth control, education, and greater opportunity helped women join the workforce. That too when only children reached their present level. families moved again After the Great Recession, it lost its luster among women ages 25 to 44, even those with two children. The number of women who did not have children increased. Only the children remained stable.

Of course, this is partly because women are starting families later and thus having second children later. But even among women over 40, the share having only children has barely increased over three decades, from 17 percent in 1990 to 19 percent in 2022.

This suggests a simple explanation: If people want children, they want more than one. A consistent minority stop at one, whether for biological, philosophical or logical reasons. But otherwise children seem to be a much-or-zero proposition.

Our friends at Gallup confirmed this. A survey this summer found that almost none — just 3 percent of Americans — consider one child the ideal size for a family.

Even if you survey people who currently have one child, only 6 percent of them consider one as the sweetest number. Zero is even less popular.

Nearly three-quarters of us think two (44 percent) or three (29 percent) children would be ideal. And parents who have so many children are more likely to have what they consider to be the ideal number of children. This is in stark contrast with parents with fewer children, who almost always think more would be ideal, and parents with four or more children, about half of whom think the ideal family is probably smaller than theirs. Oops.

University of Texas psychologist Tony Falbo has studied kids just like himself since the mid-1970s, when they were legitimately rare. He told us that (largely false) stereotypes have led parents to believe that having only one child means “mistreating your child by not giving them another sibling.”

There is evidence that only children may be more likely to divorce than people from larger families, and they may have a higher body mass index in adolescence, Falbo told us. But they found little support for the persistent belief that only children struggle socially, especially after kindergarten.

“It turns out that kids aren’t the only ones who are more selfish than others. They are no more lonely than others,” Falbo said. “The irony is that in many ways, they are less lonely than other people because they are used to being alone.”

Then why aren’t people choosing one over the other? The biggest determinants of childlessness appear to be youth, marriage (or lack thereof), and higher education. The shift toward zero children came fastest among young women, particularly women in their 20s, although we are now seeing it across all age ranges.

But look deeper into that data and you’ll discover something unique. Women first adopted childlessness in their early 20s, with a sharp increase around 2002. This happened when the first millennials, born in 1981, entered that age group. Among women in their 20s, a surge in childlessness occurred in 2006, as the first millennium approached.

As you climb the age spectrum, there comes the millennial echo. As the oldest young people turn 40, the chances of 40-year-olds becoming childless also increases.

Generations are distorted, man-made distinctions. Outside of the baby boom, it is rare to see such a vivid generational turn. We would love to get a precise explanation for this. Send us your ideas!

For now, we can tell you that marriage rates have continued to decline, and unmarried people are less likely to have children. The same goes for the other major marker of building your own home: a building. Millennials are late to becoming homeowners, making it harder to start a family.

But neither of them provides a complete explanation. Both married and unmarried Americans have shifted toward childlessness in the Millennial era. And childlessness levels have actually accelerated among the Millennial generation as their homeownership rates have increased recently.

Instead, every source we consulted pointed to the broader economic environment. Hit by the Great Recession, rising student debt, precarious gig employment, skyrocketing home prices, and the COVID-19 crisis, the Millennial generation likely faced more economic obstacles in their childbearing years than any other generation. And, as sociologist Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina, told us, it left them behind in all the things you have to do before having kids.

Guzzo explained, “We have a very strong set of conditions: You must definitely finish school, and have a good job, and you must be earning a good income, and you must be in a good partnership, and You should be on your own.” We. “It takes a while to accomplish, especially in this day and age. “Some people may feel like they will never be in a good place.”

And, unlike previous generations, Millennials had the means to delay pregnancy because of affordable, long-acting birth-control options, said Alison Gemmill, a demographer at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“Historically, we think one of the reasons why fertility rates are so high in the U.S. compared to other countries was related to the number of unintended and unwanted pregnancies that result in low birth weight,” Gemmill told us. Now that it has become easier to avoid unintended pregnancies, more women are having children late, or not at all.

Sociologist Sarah Hayford directs Ohio State’s Population Research Institute and teamed up with Guzzo to study the daylight hours of life from another major data source, the National Center for Health Statistics’ National Survey of Family Growth. She thinks the millennial generation may still come around to having children.

“A major reason for the increase in childlessness is delayed rather than permanent childlessness,” Hayford told us. “Even among women in their thirties, many women want to have children.”

The increase in childlessness could be erased if women are able to follow through with their delayed family plans, according to a 2020 analysis of the same data set out by Gemmill and Caroline Stan Hartnett of the University of South Carolina. But with seniors over 40, time for change is running out.

When that almost mythical ideal time to have a baby comes, some women will feel they don’t have the means. “In the United States, we tend to overestimate our ability to get pregnant later or how easily medically assisted reproduction may be available,” Guzzo said. “I mean, it’s available, but it’s prohibitively expensive. Your average person can’t afford it. It’s often not covered by insurance.”

Meanwhile, a 2021 survey from our friends at Pew Research found that about 44 percent of childless adults ages 18 to 49 said they were very unlikely, or not at all likely, to have children. Which is a sharp increase compared to 37 percent. Same thing in 2018 also.

And 56 percent said they did not want children. (The remainder pointed to medical reasons, financial reasons, and lack of a partner. The state of the world and climate change were fifth and sixth out of seven.)

When we asked about childless couples in a previous column, many readers pointed to the rise of gay marriage. But the latest Census Bureau estimates for 2021 show that less than 1 in 100 American households are headed by same-sex couples. Even if none of those couples had children, that’s an absurd assumption, but it wouldn’t come close to explaining the increase in childlessness.

According to Opportunity Insights, after consulting our own household — which notably includes a wonderful dog, but zero kids — we wondered if it might have something to do with the Millennial generation, which is the first generation Who are unlikely to do better than their parents. A recent WSJ/NORC poll found that 78 percent of Americans are not confident that their children will have a better life than they did.

We have little data to support this speculation, but many of our sources are in complete agreement. Nearly 90 percent of children born in 1944 were older than their parents; Even careless mothers and fathers can bring sure success. For children born in 1984, the number was only 50 percent. These days, when the scenario may be even more bleak, there is intense pressure to motivate our children to grow with every organic superfood available, better schooling and extra-curricular enrichment.

So the decision to avoid having children may be a kind of performance anxiety in the face of intense expectations and weak government and social support, Guzzo said: “If I don’t do everything right, my child will spend a life dependent on me. Will sleep forever or become a serial killer. …I don’t know what or when I’ll get to be a ‘good’ parent.

“The stakes are very high. “I don’t want to mess it up.”

What are you doing! The data department needs your questions. Who is most likely to live with their adult siblings? Where is hailstorm becoming more dangerous? What did you do Tension due to Beltway sniper What to do for expectant mothers in the area? Just ask!

If your question inspires a column, we’ll send an official button and ID card from the data department. This week, we’ll be traveling across the newsroom to give The Post’s deputy general-assignment editor, Herman Wong, a button… or at least we would if he weren’t out on his first paternity leave — and right now. Till only! – Child.

