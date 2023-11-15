Combining the ‘friendly spirit of the slum’ with improved conditions, new towns were built in the post-war decades – with varying degrees of success.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to build the ‘next generation’ of new cities, along with 1.5 million homes, as part of a “decade of renewal under Labour”.

But residents living in the 32 new towns built after the Second World War say the redevelopment, designed to “balance communities”, will sacrifice much of their historic architecture for car parks and shopping centers owned by private offshore firms. Trading took place, and independent shops were driven out of high streets. ,

The New Towns Act sought not only to provide homes for half a million people after the war, but also to create a new kind of society.

As Town and Country Planning Minister Lewis Silkin declared in the House of Commons in 1946, his aim was to “combine the friendly spirit of the former slum with the improved health conditions of the new estate”.

As well as such lofty goals, attention also had to be paid to more practical concerns: improving public health and transportation; Creating pedestrian paths, integrating green spaces.

Over the next decades, successive governments accepted the challenge, with further waves of new city development beginning in 1959 and 1965.

Although places such as Milton Keynes and Welwyn Garden City have proven economically sustainable, others – including Peterlee in Co Durham and Skelmersdale in Lancashire – have struggled to thrive in the intervening decades.

Now this approach has been reclaimed by another political era, with Labor promising to build “next generation” new cities near English cities.

“This is the most ambitious program of city building ever launched in the United Kingdom,” says Katy Lock, director of communities at the Town and Country Planning Association, a think tank that has advised many governments on developing new cities programmes.

“It is a huge opportunity for Labor or any other government to get this right this time and it is absolutely essential to learn the lessons of the past.”

‘They sold our city to offshore companies’

Stevenage in Hertfordshire was designated the first new city on 11 November 1946.

To support development, the government created development corporations – governing bodies that would take responsibility for each metropolis.

However, during the Prime Ministership of Margaret Thatcher, he was removed from office, and no long-term replacement was appointed to manage the leadership.

Municipal properties were sold between 1977 and 1996, as part of a Right to Buy policy to remove social housing from local authority control.

Decades later, leaders and residents still feel they are reeling from these decisions.

The late Queen Elizabeth visits the new town of Crawley in 1958 following the opening of nearby Gatwick Airport – Evening Standard/Getty Images

Stevenage Borough Council leader and lifelong resident Richard Henry says: “There was a lot of opposition to the building of Stevenage in Hertfordshire. This was not a popular idea with locals in Hertford as the old town had already existed for thousands of years: Stevenage has Roman heritage.

He says the sale of city assets to pension and insurance companies, among other businesses, has hindered the regeneration of old buildings.

,[Margaret Thatcher’s] The immediate closure of the Development Corporation program was a real betrayal of the entire ambition to build this new society”, says Ms Lock.

“The result is that all the new cities today have quite confusing patterns of land ownership. The majority of town centers in the existing data are owned by the private sector, often owned by remote offshore investment funds.

“Often local authorities do not have the ownership they need to play their part in land regeneration.”

Speaking on Labour’s plans, Cllr Henry says: “Learn from all the cities that have gone through this process. Keep people informed, give them some flexibility in asset management.”

‘Our city was destroyed for a car park’

In Redditch, Anthony Green, secretary of the Redditch History Society, recalls widespread opposition to the naming of the new town in 1964, which saw the old town destroyed for a shopping centre, surrounded by multi-storey car parks and brutalist architecture. happened.

He says entire streets were demolished and independent shops were driven out.

“All the people of Redditch were very unhappy, because we had a normal main street with lots of small shops, and small side streets.

“Basically the entire downtown area was demolished.”

Mr Green, 80, says: “It is not feasible for small businesses to rent a shop in a center that is owned by a finance company. So small shops can no longer really operate in the town centre, which is a shame, because we used to have lots of shops.

“I believe they should have kept the old city at the centre. With the next new cities, we should invest money in renovating things instead of demolishing them and rebuilding them.

‘I don’t think all residents are aware of the history of Milton Keynes’

One of the largest and most prosperous municipalities established as part of the program is Milton Keynes.

But local museum director Bill Griffiths, 79, says residents no longer remember the old town.

Bill Griffiths says people are no longer familiar with the history of Milton Keynes – John Lawrence

Each part of the museum covers a different period of Milton Keynes’ history, stretching far back to its official creation in 1967. Revived Roman murals symbolize its ancient history and agricultural machines symbolize its industrial and agricultural heritage.

But they lead to an airy central gallery of the city’s recent successes, home to the Open University and home to corporate investment such as the Red Bull Technology Centre.

“I don’t think all the residents here are now aware of the history of Milton Keynes as a new town. But it’s very important for the character of the city,” he says.

Elsewhere, residents say the new town lacks a sense of community.

Viva Luel, 39, has a “love-hate relationship” with the city.

Viva Luel and son Josh have a love-hate relationship with Milton Keynes – John Lawrence

“There are lots of activities. But there is not much night life. It’s not like those days when there were a lot of nightclubs and pubs,” she says.

Meanwhile, young couple Salme and Hadi Abbas, who moved from north London earlier this year, are frustrated by the “boring” area.

“We definitely feel safe,” says Salme, 32, as she puts her five-month-old baby in the car.

“We are really grateful to be here but it is a bit boring, we are here in the shopping center every day.

“There’s not much of a community atmosphere here, there’s not much in terms of art. There is a lack of culture. But there are a lot of green spaces, it’s really open and it’s much better in terms of housing and rentals. “But in terms of the things we used to do, it’s not the same.”

Hadi, her husband, agrees. “We realized over time that there has been a bit of Americanization here, you have to have a car, everything is a grid.”

Labor risks alienating communities

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at the Center for Cities think tank, says location is key to Labour’s plans.

An unplanned approach could create experimental and isolated communities like Skelmersdale, which, he says, are now largely cut off from the rest of the wider regional economy.

“It hasn’t been that successful as a community or as a local economy, and I think it would have been better if Liverpool had just remained a big settlement without these settlements being built,” he says.

Mr Breach says planning connections to larger cities and trying to integrate them into the wider regional economy will be key to the success of new cities.

Meanwhile, Ms Lock believes an ad-hoc approach where bids for new cities are made in different areas should be reconsidered.

“The government needs a locally led approach when implementing new cities; And there needs to be a transparent process for people to understand why they are located in these places, which should extend beyond the South East of England,” she says.

“There is a need to rebalance the economy and the country. We need to look strategically at the entire country and understand what our renewal and development needs are.”

Tony Scottoway, 83, of Welwyn Garden City, agrees. Citing recent proposals by developers to build high-rise blocks in the city, he said balance is important.

“Commercial builders clearly have a temptation to build for money, not for people, the planning system doesn’t help,” he says.

“You need something to protect the city from the vagaries of governments changing their minds to maintain community spirit.

“It’s hard to generate a city very quickly.”

