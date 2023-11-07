Serial entrepreneurs bridge the medical manufacturing gap

BITC CEO Keletositse Olebile (left) with Dr Thato Kgosimotho, Founder of Medical Devices Botswana, during a BITC aftercare visit

BITC CEO Keletositse Olebile (left) with Dr Thato Kgosimotho, Founder of Medical Devices Botswana, during a BITC aftercare visit

The duo’s company, which trades as Medical Devices Botswana, offers a diverse range of high quality pharmaceutical products including anti-retroviral, anti-hypertensive, anti-diabetic and anti-biotic tablets and capsules. It was 2016 when two entrepreneurs, who were doctors in the public sector at the time, decided to spread their wings and start their own manufacturing of hospital consumables. Narrating the journey, Kgosimotho said it all started in 2016 when he was a doctor at a government hospital. He said that after working in the public sector, he decided to get into manufacturing of hospital consumables.

Two years later in 2018, his dream came true as he started manufacturing medical devices which include Auto Disable Syringes, Canola, IVU, Circumcision Kits, Injectables, Surgical Gowns and Gloves, Masks, Transfusion Sets, Vaginal Dilators, Transfusion Kits Were. Some. “We identified the gap, and as professionals in the medical industry, this was really the right move,” Kgosimotho said. A year later, the duo expanded their operations by opening two clinics and pharmacies in Ramotswa and Mochudi under the Ultra Care brand. Later in 2020, they started selling pills and distributing medicine for humans and animals. This was done through their international partners, both technical partners and specialized agency partners in the United States and China. They also have partnerships with various international supplies of medicines and vaccines. “Our growth strategy is based on the Beats strategy, it is quite a risky move but if done right can be profitable,” he said.

“The year 2021 saw the construction of the MDB Pharma Laboratory, which we consider our biggest project. Last year, we got the license to manufacture tablets and capsules and we are in the phase of manufacturing and packaging of capsules and tablets. Currently, the company manufactures anti-retroviral drugs, anti-biotics and anti-hypertensives, beta lactam (penicillin) block producing penicillins. They supply to both private and government pharmacies as well as central medical stores under the Ministry of Health. Dr. Kgosimotho also shared his plans to export to Namibia in the near future.

He said that they are conducting market analysis of that market to understand and understand the scenario. “We plan to enter other regional markets, but the pills need to be registered before leaving Botswana and this typically takes three years. We are busy with our registration in Namibia and also focusing on building capacity in Botswana.” During growth, the company grew from four employees to 50 permanent employees and 100 casual employees, which is typically a large order. When available, they are put to work. The company has also diversified into the broiler business, as they currently supply Tswana Pride and Choppies with up to 100,000 birds per cycle. Equally, they have a logistics wing, which operates five haulage trucks that transport consumable goods across the border.

Source: www.mmegi.bw