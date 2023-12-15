Serial entrepreneur Pranav Arora named among USA TODAY's Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs of 2023

USA Today praised Pranab Arora for his “vision, passion and leadership skills” that allowed him to achieve “extraordinary success and influence” at a young age.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs,” said Arora. “I am excited to help visionary founders achieve their dreams of building impactful businesses. This award is a testament to the hard work of all the entrepreneurs I have had the privilege of collaborating with over the years.

Under Arora’s leadership, JMTD Holdings has invested in over 20 Seed and Series A startups across industries such as medical, ecommerce and fintech. Arora takes a hands-on approach with the companies in JMTD’s portfolio, helping founders refine their business models, form strategic partnerships, and secure follow-on funding. Many of the startups that Arora has advised have raised successful Series B and C rounds from top-tier venture capital firms.

About Pranab Arora:

Pranab Arora is a highly accomplished entrepreneur, investor and venture capitalist, known for his expertise in business, media and finance. He began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, starting a company that soon became a multi-million dollar enterprise. As CEO of JMTD Holdings, a private equity firm, he plays a key role in providing capital and strategic partnerships to industry leading companies, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.

Pranav is also the head of division at Just Funky, a leading manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise, where he focuses on licensing, design, manufacturing and improving B2B and B2C relationships. Under his leadership, Just Funky made Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Entrepreneur360 list as one of the ‘Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.’

Additionally, he founded Stunned Mind, an ecommerce company related to Just Funky, and is involved in other ventures such as Decipher-AR and NFT Merch, both augmented reality companies. He also holds partnership positions at ILG Property Investors and PSSR Holdings and has previous experience as a founder and salesperson in other ventures.

Apart from business, Pranav is a committed philanthropist, supporting various causes, especially education and helping needy children. He is the Chairman of The Arora Foundation and the Vice Chairman and Chairman of The Just Funky Foundation, both of which focus on educational opportunities for underprivileged communities. He is an active member of several professional organizations and in his personal time loves traveling and spending time with his family.

