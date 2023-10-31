Serial entrepreneur Aditya Khurjekar: You always invest in people

“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

Medici CEO Aditya Khurjekar is always developing new verticals and growth opportunities in Web 3 and AI.

he is now on prove After an acquisition.

Prior to MEDICI, Khurjakar founded Money20/20, one of the largest global fintech events. He also advised companies like Bloom Ventures, lug capital And 1000pharmacy,

Khurjakar has a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Temple University and began his career at Bell Labs – a research and development facility famous for producing 10 Nobel laureates. He also had a notable seven-year tenure at Verizon, where he was the founder of the mobile payments joint venture acquired by Google.

Khurjekar will join other fintech leaders attending Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day event in NYC on November 13.

A tireless people-centric entrepreneur

Despite a solid corporate track record, Khurjekar had an entrepreneurial drive to set up independently and follow the vision. His first venture, Money20/20, was an instant success, as it was acquired after only two years.

According to Aditya, the experience of building and ultimately selling Money20/20 was a profound learning opportunity. It validated his belief that the “innovation conversation” should be accessible to a broad audience, and that transformative innovations often emerge when seemingly unrelated fields collide. Money20/20 was a testament to the power of cross-industry dialogue, allowing innovators from different sectors to come together and spark new ideas.

Reflecting on this experience, he acknowledged that reality is different from what we typically see in popular culture.

“It’s always different when you read books about successful founders versus when you’ve experienced it yourself,” he said in an interview.

Still Khurjekar did not calm down. Instead, he used this momentum to create a new venture. There were limitations to specific, high-ticket conferences, so he founded Medici Global with the intention of creating a more inclusive platform for innovation conversations. Medici Global seeks to move beyond silos and foster interaction between innovators from different sectors.

Following its acquisition by Prove Identity, Khurjakar is now focused on building a digital identity business to serve AI-enabled markets.

“We must keep it in perspective and allow it to carry us forward,” he says, comparing the transformative power of AI to groundbreaking innovations like the wheel or nuclear fission.

model for success

Khurjekar sees three pillars in his approach. At the baseline, he sees Technology, scientific process and data-driven decisions,

“The scientific process is not just for scientists in the laboratory,” he said. “It’s for anyone who needs to make an important decision based on evidence.”

above, he keeps The need to create a positive impact.

“If you’re investing in someone who wants to make nuclear bombs for a living and you don’t believe it’s the right thing for humanity, then you don’t invest in that person, no matter how smart or Why not,” he said.

Ultimately, he puts people on top, insisting that everything revolves around them.

“You always invest in people, not in what they do. It’s the people who are making the decisions, good or bad.”

