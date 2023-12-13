Serena Williams held her 4-month-old baby during a work meeting and we love her even more

It’s no secret that Serena Williams is a master of multitasking. She is a tennis champion, an entrepreneur and recently became a mother of two when she welcomed her daughter Adira with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Naturally, when a person wears so many hats and has so many roles, something is bound to change from time to time. And how did Williams handle it when she had to sit in a business meeting just months after giving birth? At that meeting she dressed her baby girl like the total boss we’ve always known her to be.

Williams welcomed daughter Adira River Ohanian in August, making 6-year-old Olympia a very excited big sister and, of course, doubling the workload on her as a mom. And as always, she’s handling this change in her life like an absolute champ. His recent venture Capital Fund, Serena Ventures, on Twitter to share what a day in the life of this working mom looks like from behind the scenes at her work day. And mostly she looks like she’s working in her office, wearing baby Adira, schlepping her back and forth to get her baby girl settled, as well as deciding whether she should start a start-up company. Whether to invest in or not. Everything looks calm and relaxed. Perhaps this is where his name came from.

In the background, just as a reminder that Williams has always been an absolute queen raising queens, she was the trend Cover with daughter Olympia when she was a baby.

Williams’ fans were impressed, but not surprised, by her natural ability at multitasking. “Mother, your great work is never done Rani,” one person wrote on Twitter, while the other couple“Of course the goat is super mom.”

Both the former Olympian and her Reddit co-founder husband were extremely excited to welcome baby Adira, after Williams announced her retirement from tennis last year in an effort to raise her family. “This past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another baby, and we recently got some information from our doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel like we can bring our family together whenever we’re ready. could join, he wrote in a 2022 essay the trend, “I definitely don’t want to get pregnant again as an athlete. I need to stay two feet in or two feet out in tennis.

Now that Adira is safe, her mother is bringing her with her everywhere. He was hugged while on a work call.

Source: www.romper.com