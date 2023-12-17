The vote comes at a time when some election observers have reported allegations of voter pressure, fearmongering, and abuse of public office and institutions fostered by officials, as well as vote-buying and voter-bribery.

Advertisement

Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic is seeking to tighten his grip on power in Sunday’s election, which has been marred by reports of major irregularities during a tense campaign.

The main contest in parliamentary and local elections is expected to be between Vucic’s ruling right-wing Serbian Progressive Party – or SNS – and a centrist coalition that is trying to weaken the populists who have ruled the restive Balkan state since 2012.

The Serbia Against Violence opposition list is expected to become the biggest challenger to the city council in Belgrade. Analysts say the opposition’s victory in the capital would deal a serious blow to Vucic’s hardline rule in the country.

“Change has begun in Serbia and there is no force that can stop it,” opposition coalition leader Dragan Djilas said after voting in Belgrade. “We, as the strongest opposition list, will defend the will of the people by all democratic means.”

Vucic said he expected “a solid victory” in the vote and that his ruling party would be “close to an absolute majority” in the parliamentary election.

“This is a very important prerequisite for Serbia to move forward on the path to prosperity and success,” he said after casting his vote.

Several right-wing groups, including pro-Russian parties and socialists affiliated with Vucic, are vying for control of the 250-seat parliament and local councils in about 60 cities and towns, as well as regional authorities in the northern Vojvodina province.

The election does not involve the presidency, but has been campaigned as a referendum on Vucic by government officials, supported by prominent pro-government media.

Although he is not formally on the ballot, the Serbian President has consistently campaigned for SNS, appearing on the ballot with the slogan “Alexander Vucic – Serbia must not stop!” Appears under name. The main opposition Serbia Against Violence pro-EU bloc includes parties that were behind months of street protests in the wake of two back-to-back mass shootings in May this year.

The Serbian president has been touring the country and attending his party’s rallies, promising new roads, hospitals and one-time cash bonuses. Vucic’s image is seen on billboards across the country, although he has stepped down as leader of the SNS party.

Even before voting began on Sunday, some campaign monitors reported voter pressure, intimidation and abuse of public office and institutions maintained by officials. There have also been reports of vote-buying and voter-bribing.

Serbia, a Balkan country that has maintained warm relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, has been a candidate for EU membership since 2014, but has faced accusations of consistently eroding democratic freedoms and rules in past years.

Both Vucic and SNS have denied allegations of campaign abuse and attempted vote-rigging, as well as allegations that Vucic, as president, is violating the constitution by campaigning for a party.

Rarely did any complaints or recommendations from local and foreign observers result in changes to the voting process.

Vucic called the snap vote only a year and a half after the last parliamentary and presidential elections, even though his party has a strong majority in parliament.

Analysts say Vucic is trying to consolidate power after months of anti-government protests following two back-to-back shootings, as high inflation and rampant corruption have stoked public discontent. Vucic has also faced criticism for his handling of the crisis in Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, a move that Belgrade does not recognize.

His supporters see Vucic as the only leader who can maintain stability and lead the country towards a better future.

“I think it’s time for Serbia to move forward with all its strength,” Lazar Mitrovic, a pensioner, said after the vote. “That means it must focus on its youth, young people, education and of course discipline.”

Advertisement

Major polling agencies have refrained from publishing pre-election surveys, citing fear and high polarization among Serbia’s 6.5 million eligible voters.

Source