Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party won the parliamentary vote, however, in the Belgrade local election, an opposition group said it had been robbed, and demanded a rerun of the vote.

Opponents of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic took to the streets claiming the weekend’s snap elections were rigged, as international observers on Monday said the voting took place in “unjust conditions” and there were multiple reports of irregularities.

Political tensions have increased in the Balkan country over parliamentary and local elections on Sunday.

In Belgrade, when opposition leaders moved to file formal complaints claiming fraud in the city’s election, several thousand people gathered in front of the State Election Commission headquarters and chanted “thief”.

“We shouldn’t be silent about this,” said Danica Samardzic, a student who participated in the demonstration.

“This protest is the beginning of something bigger, so we can achieve the goals we came here for.”

“We have hundreds of complaints,” said opposition politician Marinika Tepic.

He and several other opposition politicians will camp inside the building which is the seat of the State Election Commission.

Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party won the parliamentary vote, preliminary official counts confirmed.

However, in the Belgrade local election, an opposition group said it had been robbed, would not recognize the results and demanded a re-vote.

The Serbian president appeared on state RTS television on Monday evening, saying that “the election was fair” and that he wanted to “tell people not to worry… peace, law and order will prevail.”

In an initial statement, a mission made up of representatives of international rights watchdogs said the vote was “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector workers and misuse of public resources.”

The findings said, “Election day proceeded smoothly, but was marked by numerous procedural shortcomings, including inconsistent application of security measures during voting and counting, frequent incidents of overcrowding, violations of vote secrecy and group voting. Many examples were included.”

Vucic, who has been in power since 2012, has rejected criticism from his opponents that his government has curbed democratic freedoms while ramping up corruption and organized crime.

Under Vucic, Serbia became a candidate for EU membership, but the opposition accused him of turning a blind eye to the country’s democratic shortcomings in exchange for stability in the Balkan region, which is still troubled by the wars of the 1990s. .

The election pitted Vucic’s SNS against the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence, or SPN.

According to the State Election Commission’s almost complete preliminary count, Vucic’s party won about 47 percent of the ballots in the parliamentary vote, followed by Serbia Against Violence with 23 percent.

Several other smaller parties also participated in the election, which was held only 18 months after the previous presidential and parliamentary voting.

If confirmed in the final vote count, the result means the SNS party will have an absolute majority in the 250-member parliament and will form the next government on its own.

Official results for City Hall in Belgrade have not yet been announced, but projections from polling agencies IPSOS and CESID said SNS won 38 percent of the ballots cast, while Serbia Against Violence took 35 percent.

Irregularities were also reported by election observers and independent media in Serbia.

