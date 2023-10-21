Serbia and Kosovo leaders urged to resume talks to ease rising tensions

EU envoy Miroslav Lajk and his US counterpart Gabriel Escobar met Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina on Saturday ahead of a visit to Belgrade.

Envoys representing the European Union and the United States have urged Kosovo and Serbia to restart talks to ease rising tensions between Belgrade and the breakaway region.

EU envoy Miroslav Lajk and his US counterpart Gabriel Escobar, along with top diplomats from Germany, France and Italy, met Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in the capital Pristina on Saturday.

It is the first such visit since September 24, when about 30 Serb gunmen entered northern Kosovo and killed a police officer.

On that occasion, they set up barricades before beginning a shootout with the Kosovo police for hours. Three gunmen were killed.

“If there is no dialogue, there could be a recurrence of tensions,” Lajcak said after meeting Kurti on Saturday.

Lajcak said they “strongly condemn the terrorist attack against the Kosovo police by armed individuals.” [that] constitutes a clear and unprecedented increase”.

He said the incident “underlines very clearly that both de-escalation and normalization are more urgent now than ever”.

Both Serbia and Kosova want to join the European Union.

They have been told that first of all they have to resolve their differences.

Western governments want Kosovo and Serbia to implement a 10-point plan put forward by the EU in February to end months of political crisis.

Kurti and Serbian President Alexander Vucic gave their approval at the time, but some objections have yet to be resolved, primarily the establishment of the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities, or ASM.

The EU and the US are pressuring Kosovo to allow its construction to coordinate work on education, health care, land planning and economic development at the local level.

The 2013 Pristina–Belgrade agreement on the formation of the Association of Serbs was later declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, citing failure to include other ethnicities and the potential use of executive powers to enforce the law.

Pristina fears that the new cooperation is an attempt by Belgrade to create a Serb mini-state with broad autonomy, similar to Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Lajcak urged Pristina to “proceed without delay on the establishment of a federation of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo”.

“Without this, there will be no progress on Kosovo’s European path”, Lajcak said.

In July, the EU imposed punitive measures on Kosovo for its refusal to ASM, suspending funding of some projects and preventing visits of top diplomats.

Following the failure of talks between Kurti and Vucic in September, as well as the recent controversy, it is unclear when another round of meetings will take place.

Kosovo wants Europe to impose sanctions on Serbia, which it blames for the September attack and says no further talks can be held under the current circumstances.

It demanded higher security measures from the West due to fears of an increased presence of Serb military forces on its border.

