Sequoia Vaccines launches $20M IPO effort (Pending:SQVI)

Sequoia Vaccine, Inc. A quick look at

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. (SQVI) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma that is developing a vaccine for frequent urinary tract infections and a treatment candidate for advanced ovarian cancer.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. ’s lead drug has shown positive response results in a Phase 1 trial, although further trials will be needed to determine the extent of any such efficacy.

I will give a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc., based in St. Louis, Missouri. was founded to develop a vaccine to prevent urinary tract infections, treat advanced ovarian cancer, and treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.

Management is led by Chairman and CEO Dr. Kevin B. Bacon, who has been with the firm since April 2023 and was previously CEO of Abcentra LLC, was president and CEO of SMA Therapeutics and founder of Actimis Pharmaceuticals and vice president of respiratory disease research. For Bayer Healthcare AG.

The firm’s lead candidate, SEQ-400, has completed a Phase 1 safety study, which also established the recommended Phase 2 dosage and schedule.

Specifically, the Phase 1 study indicated that women:

“There were less frequent UTIs after receiving the peak antibody responses produced by the vaccine compared to the 9-month time period before the peak antibody response.”

“The antibodies generated in these women were evaluated in laboratory studies and shown to reduce the adherence of bacteria to human bladder cells, which is the vaccine’s intended mechanism of action.”

The current status of the company’s drug development pipeline is given below:

Sequoia has booked a fair market value investment of $54.7 million due September 30, 2023, from investors including Prolog Healthy Living Fund and others.

Sequoia Markets and Competition

According to Mordor Intelligence’s 2023 market research report, the global market for urinary tract infection therapeutics is estimated at $9.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $10.45 billion by 2028.

This represents a projected CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.77% from 2023 to 2028.

The key elements driving this expected growth are the increasing prevalence of diabetes and kidney stones and the expected launch of combination drug regimens.

Additionally, urinary tract infections “can be especially troublesome for people with diabetes because the sugar in the urine acts as a breeding ground for bacteria.”

Major competing vendors that offer or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Locus Biosciences

GSK

immunotech

Jansen.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. financial situation

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma, with no revenues associated with its pipeline development activities and no material R&D and G&A expenses.

Given below are the financial results of the company for the periods given below:

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $714,118 in cash and total liabilities of $2.0 million.

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. IPO details

Sequoia intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from the IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have expressed interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, although this may change in a future filing if existing investors choose to do so.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to:

Conducting and completing a Phase 2 human clinical trial for SEQ-400; moving our preclinical product candidates toward human studies; And The remainder is for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including developing additional programs in our pipeline and establishing and optimizing manufacturing processes. (Source – SEC.)

Management presentation of the company’s road show is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no lawsuits pending that are “significant”.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Comment about Sequoia’s IPO

SQVI is seeking investment in the US public capital markets to advance its pipeline of medicines.

The firm’s lead candidate, SEQ-400, has completed a Phase 1 safety study, which also established the recommended Phase 2 dosage and schedule.

It has also yielded interesting results that may indicate positive efficacy, but until Phase 2 trials are finished, or at least until the firm publishes results from the data readouts, if any, we won’t know more. Will find.

There is ample opportunity in the market for treatment of urinary tract infections but it is expected to grow at a relatively low rate in the coming years.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the market for treatment of ovarian cancer is smaller than the treatment of UTI infections, but is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The management has not disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional life sciences venture capital firms, at least as disclosed in the S-1 filing.

I will provide a final opinion when we receive more information about the IPO, including proposed pricing and valuation terms, from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Source: seekingalpha.com