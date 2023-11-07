November 7, 2023
Sequoia Vaccines launches $20M IPO effort (Pending:SQVI)


Sequoia Vaccine, Inc. A quick look at

Sequoia Vaccines, Inc. (SQVI) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma that is developing a vaccine for frequent urinary tract infections and a treatment candidate for advanced ovarian cancer.

