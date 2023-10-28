SEPTA reaches temporary agreement with Transport Workers Union to avert strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — SEPTA and its largest labor union announced Friday they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike that would affect more than half a million Philadelphians.

“As I told you guys earlier, we wanted to try to reach a tentative agreement without a strike, we did that today,” TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said during a press conference.

The temporary agreement includes the following:

Salaries increase everywhere

Increase in salary of new and recently appointed operators

A signing bonus for all active union members

Retention bonuses to encourage employees who are eligible to retire to remain on the job for at least one more year

Increasing pensions for those retiring next year and doubling long-neglected disability pension benefits.

Further details will be released after both boards ratify the contract on November 10.

Transport Workers Union Local 234’s current contract was set to expire on October 31 at 11:59 p.m. The right to strike was given on Wednesday, November 1, if no agreement was reached.

TWU Local 234 is the largest bargaining union at SEPTA and represents 5,000 employees.

Concern about security

The new deal comes just a day after a bus driver was killed on the job.

Bernard Gribbin, 48, of Abington, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed Thursday while driving a Route 23 bus in the Germantown section of the city. He was a 12-year employee of the transit agency.

Glenn Gustafson, the victim’s friend and fellow Army veteran, says it was Gribbin’s first day back after a battle with pneumonia.

“It was shocking to say the least. The guy was shot in a war zone, and he was driving a bus and this happened. It’s a tragedy that can’t be put into words,” Gustafson said.

Gribbin is being remembered as a veteran who proudly served his country and community.

“His whole life was selfless service. Loved helping people. That’s who he was. That’s what he did. That’s what he lived for,” Gustafson said.

Both SEPTA and union leaders say safety is an issue that is not addressed in the contract but will continue to be discussed.

After Gribbin’s murder, in the midst of negotiations, both sides said they were motivated to make a deal.

“We look forward to working closely with TWU moving forward on safety and security. If anything has been learned over the past day and a half, it’s that we work closer together than ever to ensure “We want everyone to be safe – all employees, all riders,” said SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards.

About 650,000 Philadelphians ride SEPTA daily. The strike would have shut down bus, train, and trolley service across the city and affected thousands of Philadelphia students.

The leadership says it was determined to avoid that strike in order to continue services without disruption.

“Strike preparations can be put on hold. Schools don’t have to worry about kids going to school next week,” Richards said.

SEPTA says one reason it’s only a one-year deal is its uncertain financial future. Leaders have hinted at a financial crisis coming next spring. Still, Richards said SEPTA wanted to make a deal for the union that fell within the scope of what the transportation system could do financially.

