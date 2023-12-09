Sephora, a major beauty retailer, supports black-owned beauty businesses with a $100,000 grant. Are you a Black entrepreneur in the beauty industry? This could be your chance.

Despite the growth in Black-owned businesses, which now number more than $2 million in the US, access to funding remains a significant barrier. According to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, in 2022, Black startup founders will receive less than one percent of the $33.6 billion in distributed capital.

In response, the Fifteen Percent Pledge, an initiative committed to promoting economic opportunities for Black businesses, has partnered with Sephora to launch the Sephora Beauty Grant. This grant will award $100,000 to a Black entrepreneur in the beauty sector to help expand their brand.

@caitlynkumi Sephora Beauty Grant #blacktiktok #lifeontiktok #sephora #beauty #entrepreneurship ♬ Original Sound – Kaitlyn Cumi

Sephora has been at the forefront of promoting diversity in the beauty industry in regards to product inclusivity and supplier diversity. This grant is designed to further this mission, fostering relationships between Black businesses and retailers.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge also notes that 29 companies have made multi-year commitments, potentially redirecting more than $14 billion to Black businesses. The Sephora Beauty Grant is the latest effort to eliminate systemic barriers and champion equity across the business landscape.

This partnership is an important step toward increasing Black ownership and supporting women-led companies. The initiative, launched just in time for the holiday season, will provide financial support and foster relationships between Black entrepreneurs and major retailers.

The grant aims to address systemic barriers that Black business owners face, particularly in the beauty industry. Doing so will contribute to a more diverse and inclusive business landscape, allowing consumers to benefit from a broader range of products and services.

Source: rollingout.com