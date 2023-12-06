SentinelOne moves on to Wall St's 'emerging cyber security challenger' label

by Akash Shriram

(Reuters) – SentinelOne rose nearly 14% on Wednesday after a strong quarterly revenue forecast signaled its entry into the cybersecurity big leagues, challenging bigger rivals such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike.

The stock has hit its highest level in more than a year and could add nearly $1 billion in value if gains continue, an increase of nearly 37% recorded for the year so far.

Analysts have said that SentinelOne’s integrated platform for enterprise customers as well as the competitive advantages of its data lake product are among the top factors behind its growth and growing customer base.

Its efforts to meet the growing demand for security services focused on end-user devices such as laptops and smartphones are also bearing fruit.

“We see SentinelOne as an emerging challenger in the endpoint security space, a key part of the cybersecurity stack that is dominated by larger competitors like Microsoft and CrowdStrike,” Morningstar analysts said in a note.

SentinelOne has also introduced products such as Generative AI-powered Purple AI and Singularity Platform to help businesses address the vulnerabilities that come with their growing digital presence.

“We continue to win a significant majority of competitive evaluations against both next-generation and legacy endpoint providers,” said CEO Tomer Weingarten.

Analysts at DA Davidson said Data Lake, a data collection and investigation product, offers significant cost savings and better speed than rival Splunk, which is set to be bought by Cisco for $28 billion.

At least eight brokerages raised their price targets on SentinelOne, in line with closing prices ahead of its results on Tuesday, with an average rating of “buy” and an average target of $20.

SentinelOne projected fourth-quarter revenue of $169 million and $616 million in annual sales, which exceeded estimates, according to LSEG data.

The stock has a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio – which measures valuation – of 7.7, compared with 15.1 and 10.7 for CrowdStrike, a larger rival to Microsoft, whose operations also include endpoint security.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

