October 30, 2023
Sentiment Update: So You Think The Bear Market Is Over


creative images

Forecast

In an article last February where is the second wave of the bear market, we predicted the second wave of the bear market. We suggested that the 2022 decline was the first part of a two-wave bear market. The ideas behind this were explained. We also said that prices will probably reach 4800 on the S&P 500 before the second wave begins. Although prices did not reach 4,800, on July 31 they reached 4,580. Since then, prices have been falling in what we think is a second wave of decline.

This is the graphic forecast of the two-wave bear market we were expecting. The bottom two waves are highlighted in pink. Each can be considered a bear market in its own right as the decline in each is more than 20%. But those are actually down waves of the long-running ABC bear market. Point “A” is the bottom of the bear market in October last year. Point “B” represents the top of the rally that separates the two bear markets. We believe this happened in July. Now we are moving towards the second wave which should end at point “C”. Such a large corrective pattern is well known and is called a flat. This clearly demonstrates that the simple idea of ​​bull and bear markets is exactly that simple, and the real financial world is much more complex. This means that the huge Covid bull market price correction will occur over a longer period of time and will occur in the form of two selling waves that look like independent bear markets but are actually two large selling waves of a larger corrective pattern. (The Sentiment King)

The MSI (Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of eight classic sentiment indicators linked together using our SK Ranking System (the SK Ranking System is explained at the end). These are the indicators that make up the MSI and we mathematically adjust each to reflect the long-term market view: 5% CBOE Total Put to Call Ratio, 5% CBOE Equity Put to Call Ratio, CME Commitments of Traders on the S&P Buy data futures, ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (SH), NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers), Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), AAII Sentiment Survey. The red-green chart below shows several extreme readings of the MSI this year and over the past 15 years. The correlation with major market declines is phenomenal and we believe it is better than any economic or financial metric in this regard. (The Sentiment King)

The ST-MSI (Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of seven sentiment indicators that are calculated daily. We adjust each’s data to reflect the market’s short-term outlook. They have been combined into one indicator using our SK Ranking system. The components that make up the ST-MSI are: Hulbert Rating Service (Stock), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), VIX, 20% Equity P/C, 20% Total P/C, ProShares Bull/Bear Buy Ratio, ProShares UltraPro Bull/Bear Purchasing Ratio. ST-MSI’s chart also shows the peak readings reached this year and over the past seven years. Being a short-term sentiment indicator, it measures quick changes in investor attitudes to the market. (The Sentiment King)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

October 30, 2023
TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

6 Reasons Why This Winter Superfood Can Help You Shed Extra Fat

October 30, 2023
TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

October 30, 2023
This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

October 30, 2023
Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

October 30, 2023
China Evergrande gets final relief as closing hearing is postponed

China Evergrande gets final relief as closing hearing is postponed

October 30, 2023

FETCi collaborates with Moxa and SiS to showcase Free Flow Tolling solution at Roads & Traffic Expo

October 30, 2023