Sentiment Update: So You Think The Bear Market Is Over
creative images
Forecast
In an article last February where is the second wave of the bear market, we predicted the second wave of the bear market. We suggested that the 2022 decline was the first part of a two-wave bear market. The ideas behind this were explained. We also said that prices will probably reach 4800 on the S&P 500 before the second wave begins. Although prices did not reach 4,800, on July 31 they reached 4,580. Since then, prices have been falling in what we think is a second wave of decline.
We suggested that this second wave would also last for the same period as the first wave – nine months. If July 31 is the start, it would mean the bottom of the second wave would be around mid-May.
We also suggested that the second wave would see a similar decline as the first wave – about 25%. Given the price declines we have already experienced since July 31, this suggests a further price decline of 16% on the S&P 500.
We discussed the economic basis behind such a decline in this article a month ago: The Warren Buffett Bear Market.
Now, our two master sentiment indicators show that, if we are right about this second decline wave, there is no indication from market sentiment that it is over.
time and price targets
This chart is a graphic representation of what we expect from this second wave of the bear market. As we said, this bear wave is not actually a bear market in itself, but the second wave of a very long bear market.
This long bear market is in the form of two, big falling waves of 25% each, separated by a big rally to the previous high. They are highlighted in pink boxes below. Details are found in the text below the graph.
Sentiment indicators suggest the bear market is not over
The two charts below are our master sentiment indicators – one measuring sentiment over the long term, the other over the short to intermediate term. They are composites created by putting other sentiment indicators together in a mathematically consistent way. The first, called the Master Sentiment Indicator, or MSI, is calculated weekly. Others (ST-MSI) are calculated on a daily basis.
Bear markets have never ended without an extreme downturn in investor sentiment. At the bottom of a bear market, people become so negative that they see nothing but further decline in prices. We call these green zone readings. We have indicated previous green zone readings on the chart with arrows.
You can clearly see the extreme readings that accompanied last year’s bear market bottom. We announced the positive meaning of these Green Zone readings last year, yet only a few readers paid attention.
When applying sentiment to help detect market fluctuations, you follow the price trend up or down until sentiment reaches a peak. Since we do not have this yet, we believe that the price will continue to fall until these indicators reach the green zone reading.
You can see that the current ratings on both these indicators are not in the green zone yet. Until we get a green zone reading, we will stick with the bearish forecast.
Source: seekingalpha.com