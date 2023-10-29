Sentiment Update: So You Think The Bear Market Is Over

creative images

Forecast

In an article last February where is the second wave of the bear market, we predicted the second wave of the bear market. We suggested that the 2022 decline was the first part of a two-wave bear market. The ideas behind this were explained. We also said that prices will probably reach 4800 on the S&P 500 before the second wave begins. Although prices did not reach 4,800, on July 31 they reached 4,580. Since then, prices have been falling in what we think is a second wave of decline.

We suggested that this second wave would also last for the same period as the first wave – nine months. If July 31 is the start, it would mean the bottom of the second wave would be around mid-May.

We also suggested that the second wave would see a similar decline as the first wave – about 25%. Given the price declines we have already experienced since July 31, this suggests a further price decline of 16% on the S&P 500.

We discussed the economic basis behind such a decline in this article a month ago: The Warren Buffett Bear Market.

Now, our two master sentiment indicators show that, if we are right about this second decline wave, there is no indication from market sentiment that it is over.

time and price targets

This chart is a graphic representation of what we expect from this second wave of the bear market. As we said, this bear wave is not actually a bear market in itself, but the second wave of a very long bear market.

This long bear market is in the form of two, big falling waves of 25% each, separated by a big rally to the previous high. They are highlighted in pink boxes below. Details are found in the text below the graph.

This is the graphic forecast of the two-wave bear market we were expecting. The bottom two waves are highlighted in pink. Each can be considered a bear market in its own right as the decline in each is more than 20%. But those are actually down waves of the long-running ABC bear market. Point “A” is the bottom of the bear market in October last year. Point “B” represents the top of the rally that separates the two bear markets. We believe this happened in July. Now we are moving towards the second wave which should end at point “C”. Such a large corrective pattern is well known and is called a flat. This clearly demonstrates that the simple idea of ​​bull and bear markets is exactly that simple, and the real financial world is much more complex. This means that the huge Covid bull market price correction will occur over a longer period of time and will occur in the form of two selling waves that look like independent bear markets but are actually two large selling waves of a larger corrective pattern. (The Sentiment King)

Sentiment indicators suggest the bear market is not over

The two charts below are our master sentiment indicators – one measuring sentiment over the long term, the other over the short to intermediate term. They are composites created by putting other sentiment indicators together in a mathematically consistent way. The first, called the Master Sentiment Indicator, or MSI, is calculated weekly. Others (ST-MSI) are calculated on a daily basis.

The MSI (Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of eight classic sentiment indicators linked together using our SK Ranking System (the SK Ranking System is explained at the end). These are the indicators that make up the MSI and we mathematically adjust each to reflect the long-term market view: 5% CBOE Total Put to Call Ratio, 5% CBOE Equity Put to Call Ratio, CME Commitments of Traders on the S&P Buy data futures, ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (SH), NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers), Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), AAII Sentiment Survey. The red-green chart below shows several extreme readings of the MSI this year and over the past 15 years. The correlation with major market declines is phenomenal and we believe it is better than any economic or financial metric in this regard. (The Sentiment King)

The ST-MSI (Short Term Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of seven sentiment indicators that are calculated daily. We adjust each’s data to reflect the market’s short-term outlook. They have been combined into one indicator using our SK Ranking system. The components that make up the ST-MSI are: Hulbert Rating Service (Stock), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), VIX, 20% Equity P/C, 20% Total P/C, ProShares Bull/Bear Buy Ratio, ProShares UltraPro Bull/Bear Purchasing Ratio. ST-MSI’s chart also shows the peak readings reached this year and over the past seven years. Being a short-term sentiment indicator, it measures quick changes in investor attitudes to the market. (The Sentiment King)

Bear markets have never ended without an extreme downturn in investor sentiment. At the bottom of a bear market, people become so negative that they see nothing but further decline in prices. We call these green zone readings. We have indicated previous green zone readings on the chart with arrows.

You can clearly see the extreme readings that accompanied last year’s bear market bottom. We announced the positive meaning of these Green Zone readings last year, yet only a few readers paid attention.

When applying sentiment to help detect market fluctuations, you follow the price trend up or down until sentiment reaches a peak. Since we do not have this yet, we believe that the price will continue to fall until these indicators reach the green zone reading.

You can see that the current ratings on both these indicators are not in the green zone yet. Until we get a green zone reading, we will stick with the bearish forecast.

