Sentiment driving 65% Cardano rally

On-chain analytics firm Santiment has revealed a Cardano pattern that may have contributed as the trigger for the recent 65% rally in ADA’s price.

Cardano sees sudden loss of wallets ahead of rally

As reported by Sentiment in a Post On X, ADA observed a large number of small wallets emptying themselves last month. The relevant indicator here is “Supply Distribution”, which tracks the total volume of Cardano wallets belonging to different groups in the market.

Wallets or investors are classified into these groups based on the number of tokens they have in their balance. For example, the pool of 1 to 10 coins includes all holders with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 10 ADA.

If supply distribution is applied to this group, it will (among other things) increase the total number of wallets that meet this condition. In the context of the current discussion, Santiment has discussed the supply distribution of two groups: 10 to 100 coins and 0 to infinity. The second one here is naturally a combination of all wallet groups in existence, as it has no upper limit.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trends in the indicators of these two Cardano clusters over the past few months:

It seems that both metrics have seen a big decline. Source: satisfaction at x

As shown in the above graph, both of these Cardano groups saw their wallet numbers decline on November 17. Overall, addresses with some ADA balances dropped by about 35,000 on the day.

Generally, such a mass exit can be a bearish signal for a cryptocurrency, as it indicates that a sell-off is underway. However, finer details about which groups actually participated in such sales may impact the asset’s outlook.

Interestingly, as noted by Santiment, 98.1% of the wallets involved in the above selloff belonged to small holders. This suggests that larger entities such as sharks and whales had only a minimal opportunity to escape during this decline.

“A decline of this size or a smaller address often signals capitulation and a potential price reversal,” the analytics firm explains. It appears that retail investors may have panicked and sold their stakes, which potentially were captured by high net worth investors.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Rushes to Exchanges, but the Sign Remains Positive for Bulls

Since this mass exodus of small hands, Cardano has increased by approximately 65%, perhaps suggesting that this pattern could be one of the contributors behind the surge.

ada price

While Cardano started the month with some sustained bullish momentum, the rally has cooled off over the past few days as ADA has seen a notable decline.

Since the local top of $0.648, the price of the asset has declined by about 11% as it is now floating around the $0.577 mark.

It appears that the asset has had some bullish growth in value recently Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, charts from tradingview.com, sentiment.net

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com