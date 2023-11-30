Sensedia Acquires AWS Financial Services Competency Partner

Exclusive program validates API expertise in digital transformation

Miami, November 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–Sensdia, a global leader in providing API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected and open strategy, today announced that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Qualified Partner status. Recognizing this, Sensedia has demonstrated AWS technical expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud goals.

“Censedia is thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS as an AWS Financial Services Qualification Partner. We are proud to be acknowledged for excellence in API management that transforms the digital experiences of financial services companies for their customers This certification underlines our comprehensive understanding of how to leverage legacy systems to unlock open innovation and data within modern platforms. We help companies create outstanding customer digital experiences, expand business models and drive business growth. and helping connect the partner ecosystem to power more digital products and services. Sensadia is pleased to introduce our solutions that make it easier for more organizations to benefit from our expertise in AWS Marketplace, API management, and digital transformation. ,” said Lisa Arthur, US Director and Global CMO of Sensedia.

The AWS Qualification Program, an AWS specialization program, confirms Sensadia’s expertise in delivering its API platform and helping customers do more, faster, and better with APIs, microservices, and their architectures. To achieve the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must have deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Customers looking for partners with the right expertise and experience to grow their business turn to AWS to find the right partner. Now potential customers can search for Sensadia’s solutions through the AWS designation.

This announcement continues the exciting momentum for Sensedia as it expands its US presence, having recently announced two new partnerships. Mambu is joining forces with Sensadia to enable seamless connectivity and interaction between various financial services and applications. Localite has partnered with the company to empower credit union members to support independent merchants.

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integration to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia’s solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster, and better with APIs, microservices, and their architectures. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia helps its customers’ businesses achieve more. Empowered to become adaptable, composable and connected. More information at www.sensedia.com.

