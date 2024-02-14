Sense releases “2024 State of Staffing Report,” highlighting trends impacting the staffing industry this year

Sense surveyed over 130 staffing executives and recruiters on key goals and challenges

San Francisco, February 14, 2024–(Business Wire)–Sense, the market leader in AI-powered talent engagement solutions for enterprise recruiting, today released its “2024 State of Staffing Report” – an in-depth analysis of the key goals and challenges that will impact the staffing industry this year. The report is based on a 25-question survey completed by 131 staffing professionals representing more than 19 verticals.

“Recruiting and staffing is constantly evolving and it’s important to stay up to date on what’s on the minds of those at the forefront of our industry,” said Pankaj Jindal, co-founder of Sense. “The findings of our ‘2024 State of Staffing Report’ are enlightening and we invite everyone to explore the insightful data and trends shared by more than 130 survey respondents.”

Key findings from Sense’s “2024 State of Staffing Report” include:

development is on the horizon – 92% of staffing firms expect growth in 2024, indicating a positive outlook for the industry.

Customer acquisition is the top goal – Staffing leaders are prioritizing new customer acquisition – 63% report it as their top organizational priority for the year.

Recruiters face many challenges – Hiring time, cost per appointment and candidate drop-off have all increased over the past year, posing a wide range of challenges for recruiters.

Candidate communication preferences are changing – Text messaging has emerged as the most effective candidate communication channel, with 45% of respondents preferring it over traditional methods like phone and email.

AI is changing staffing – 75% of staffing leaders are already using AI in their operations. 41% believe AI will completely transform the way recruiters attract and engage talent in the coming years.

Word-of-mouth drives business growth – Client referrals are the top source of new business for staffing firms, emphasizing the importance of building and leveraging positive relationships.

The full report is available at: www.sensheq.com/books-reports/2024-state-of-staffing-report.

About Sense

Sense offers a leading AI-powered talent engagement platform that helps staffing and recruiting teams personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the candidate journey. Over 1,000 organizations trust Sense to accelerate recruiting, strengthen their brand, and exceed recruiting goals – all while delivering an excellent candidate experience. For more information visit www.sensehq.com.

