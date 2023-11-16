Sense over sensibility, Soul app unveiled for Singles Day shopping extravaganza

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Singles Day Shopping Festival is entering its 15th year in 2023. Since its beginning on university campuses as a celebration of Singles’ Day, Singles’ Day has carved a niche in youth culture. Later transformed into a signature shopping bonanza by e-commerce retailers, it is now closely watched as a barometer of emerging consumer trends.

The largest consumer demographic is slowly changing as the post-95 and post-00 generations, born after 1995 and 2000, respectively, join the workforce and move up the career ladder. Meanwhile, the reshuffle in the e-commerce landscape and livestream sales have impacted consumer preferences, consumption scenarios and category selection.

Is the young generation still excited about Singles’ Day? What are the driving forces behind their purchasing decisions? Have their different consumer needs created new categories? In an effort to answer these questions, Just So Soul, the research arm of Soul App, recently published a report titled 2023 Singles Day Insights: Gen-Z Consumer Behavior, based on 1,757 responses collected on Soul. A popular social platform, with approximately 80% of its users being from the post-95s and post-00s generations, roughly matching Generation Z, Soul provides a window into the inner minds of today’s youth.

According to the report, some young people who are now looking for affordable options instead of high-end products – a flight-to-value trend that has been labeled as “reverse shopping” by the media – have welcomed the commerce festival with open arms. welcomed. About 90% of them made purchases and about 30% spent more than their budget. The shift in mindset among self-conscious young consumers has led to a boom in the experience economy, as evidenced by increased consumption in hospitality, tourism, medical checkups and wellness services.

New consumer mindset: Nearly 90% of young users celebrated Singles Day amid “reverse shopping” trend

Prohibitively complex Singles Day promotion rules as well as long running campaigns have alienated customers. Additionally, younger generations have gained a new perspective on their purchasing behavior as they rethink consumerism as a whole.

Discussions about “no shopping” or “anti-consumerism” keep surfacing on social media. Recently, the hashtag “reverse shopping” has rapidly become one of the most searched topics on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, sparking heated debate over attitudes toward consumption.

The question arises whether the enthusiasm for Singles Day has decreased among the youth. Just So Soul’s annual consumer insights report shows that 88.1% of Soul users made a purchase during an e-commerce sales campaign, up from 81.3% in 2021.

According to the report, 35.6% of them had a bigger budget this year than 2022, while 36.8% stuck to the same budget as last year, reflecting continued consumer enthusiasm and confidence. More importantly, many young buyers, who are well aware of “what they really want”, have resisted the urge to “unbridled shopping”. 78.9% set spending limits and only 21.1% “shopped as they wanted”, only 15.9% “shopped more than their budget”.

New channel preference: Brick-and-mortar channels make a comeback with over 50% of young shoppers gravitating towards offline promotions

After 15 years of evolution as a shopping event, Singles Day has ushered in significant evolution in the e-commerce landscape as well as engagement and marketing models.

The report shows that, during the week-long event, e-commerce retailers Taobao/Tmall, JD.com, and TikTok’s sister app Douyin emerged as the three most popular platforms among youth. People from the post-95s preferred JD.com and Douyin, while people from the post-00s preferred Pinduoduo, another online retailing giant.

The choice of platform was shaped by factors such as “better discounts” (38.9%), “convenient product return and refund process” (37.7%), “a wide range of goods” (32.6%) and “guaranteed quality” (31.9%). was given. ,

Additionally, younger generations did their homework about the products on their shopping list and remained rational shoppers: 43.4% “identified their needs before making a purchase and looked for the best deals”, the most common approach; And 30.62% “placed orders only after comparing prices across platforms and channels”.

Not surprisingly, livestream shopping has become a mainstream model of online consumption. According to the report, brand-hosted livestream shows are on the rise, during which 30.68% of young customers made a purchase, while 12.2% made a purchase in livestreams hosted by top influencers.

Although major e-commerce platforms are still consumer destinations on Singles Day – the reinvention of online retailers – the revival of offline channels is a defining feature of 2023. O2O integration, diverse consumer landscape and reimagining of the 3Ps (People, Product and Place) have brought the focus back to the offline shopping experience.

During the 2023 Singles Day, 54.3% of young users paid attention to offline promotional information; Over 60% of these users spent more or less offline than online, a trend particularly prevalent among city dwellers (70%).

New Category Sweetheart: The shift toward self-pleasure fuels the growth of the experience economy

Consumption is an expression of attitude: the brands and categories chosen by Gen-Z give a glimpse of consumer preferences and behavior as well as the drivers behind them.

Apart from home essentials, beauty products, clothing, shoes and bags, young customers are setting their sights on a memorable experience; Half of them paid for hospitality and tourism services, such as hotel stays and group tours, as well as medical checkups and wellness services. And their spending increased by more than 20% this year.

The increasing purchasing power of the post-95s is making them more amenable to experience-based products. Nearly 60% of post-95s customers purchased hospitality and tourism services; 23.8% of post-2000 respondents spent more money on such services than in the previous year.

Behind the increase in spending is a group of increasingly self-aware youth who value their health and self-reward in the hope of getting more out of life.

China’s younger generation, who have grown up with a rapidly growing economy, have a stronger sense of national identity and a greater appetite for Chinese products. Obviously, due to the different mentality of young consumers and tireless efforts to build the competitiveness of Chinese products and brands, the “Buy China” trend is here to stay.

During the 2023 Singles Day, about 60% of young consumers chose Chinese brands, compared to 40% in 2021: men preferred sports/outdoor products, shoes and electronic gadgets, while women preferred food, beverages, cosmetics and Categories like these were given priority. stuff.

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sense-over-sensibility-for-singles-day-shopping-extravaganza-unveils-soul-app-301990313.html

Source Soul App

Source