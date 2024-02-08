Senior treasury minister stumbles on questions of rising debt

A senior treasury minister appeared to battle questions over the rise in debt as a share of gross domestic product as she defended the government’s tax-cutting ambitions.

Laura Trott said that when she was presented with the fiscal watchdog’s latest official projections, she had “disparate figures” suggesting growth over the next five years.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury was challenged after claiming that debt as a share of GDP was falling, contrary to the November economic outlook.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said debt as a percentage of national income is projected to increase from 89% in 2023/24 to 92.8% in 2028/29.

Ms Trott has faced questions in recent months about hints from senior Tory figures about a possible pre-election bonanza in the spring budget.

Asked why the Government was discussing tax cuts when one of Rishi Sunak’s five key priorities, reducing debt, was not being met, he said: “The central pledge is one of our fiscal rules , which needs to be reduced from the five-year fiscal forecast as a percentage of GDP, which it is.”

Presenter Evan Davis interjected, telling them it was going to be “higher in five years than it is now” and pointed to the latest projections.

After a pause, Ms Trott began to say “I’m not sure”, to which Davis replied: “It’s really basic… I’m surprised you don’t know the debt is increasing.”

The minister said: “I think I should have the figures. I’ve got different figures… I think that’s all we need… yes.” He did not specify which figures he meant.

Earlier in the program Ms Trott attacked Labor over a now-abandoned pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects, which the Conservatives used to accuse the opposition of having a weak grip on public finances.

Responding to Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement that Labor would have to reduce spending pledges if it wins power because the Tories have presided over a “very broken economy”, he said: “I mean, It’s extraordinary. If you just look at this one thing, it’s their key economic policy and they can’t even agree on it… Rachel Reeves hasn’t been able to explain away £28 billion.

“Literally two days ago, I think, Keir Starmer was saying it was absolutely necessary… so it’s gone completely haywire, I don’t think we’ve seen that for many years.”

Labor said it was “appalling” that people ignorant of “the basic facts” are in charge of the country’s finances.

Ms Trott’s opposite number, Darren Jones, said: “The Tories have demolished the economy and the national debt has doubled in the last decade. This evening we learned that Laura Trott, Jeremy Hunt’s number two, doesn’t even know the basic facts of her job.

“It’s appalling to think that these people are not only in charge of the country’s finances, but still think they can preach to anyone else.”

