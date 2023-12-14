Senior MP warns SNP's new tax bands for higher earners will send more Scots to London

A senior MP warned on Thursday that more Scots would move to London if the Scottish National Party introduces a new tax band for high earners.

Shadow Scottish Secretary Iain Murray insisted the new levy could accelerate a “brain drain” from Scotland.

But Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yousaf is said to be considering new tax bands for higher earners as he faces a black hole in his fiscal plans for 2024/25, according to some estimates. is £1.5 billion.

The Times reported that the budget gap is at least £500 million larger than previously thought.

It said the Scottish Fiscal Commission, which produces forecasts for the Scottish economy including tax receipts, output and social security spending, had been told in recent days about the higher tax band proposal to be announced in the Budget next Tuesday. can be done.

But Mr Murray told The Standard: “The SNP already have Scots paying the highest tax rates anywhere in the UK, and their failure to grow Scotland’s economy means they want to raise it even higher.” Have been.

“They need to grow the tax base rather than milk it as a result of more brain drain to London.”

He blamed this on the SNP’s “mismanagement”, meaning “Scottish talent and entrepreneurs are often attracted to London when we want the brightest and best people to stay in Scotland and help us grow here”.

Scottish income tax is more complex than south of the border and means that:

* Personal allowance which goes up to £12,570 before paying the levy

* Starter rate of 19 per cent for earnings between £12,571 and £14,732

* Basic rate of 20 per cent for incomes of £14,733 to £25,688

* Intermediate rate of 21 per cent for those making between £25,689 and £43,662

* Higher rate of 42 per cent for earnings between £43,663 and £125,140

* Top rate of 47 per cent for income over £125,140

The exact details of Mr Yousaf’s plan are not known, but he is believed to have expressed interest in the Scottish trade unions’ proposal for a 44 per cent income tax band on earnings between the upper rate band of £75,000 and £125,140.

Research showed it could raise £200 million per year.

A proposal by the IPPR Scotland think tank was estimated to raise £257 million by proposing a 45 per cent rate on earnings over £58,285 and under £125,140.

Business chiefs warned the reform could hit jobs.

But the Scottish First Minister faces tough decisions about protecting funding for key public services and freezing council tax.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The budget will be set by the Deputy First Minister on Tuesday.

“She has been very clear that Scotland faces its most challenging budget settlement since devolution because of persistent high inflation and the UK Government’s autumn statement failing to deliver the needed investment in Scotland’s public services.

“We are proud that Scotland already has the most progressive income tax system in the UK, protecting those who earn less and asking those who earn more to contribute more. This in turn gives us a better rate than the rest of the UK. “allows us to provide a more comprehensive set of services.”

