Oct. 29—The chairman of the powerful legislative Finance Committee asked for a detailed report on the state’s film production incentive program from the New Mexico Film Office in a letter earlier this month after a recent study raised questions about whether the popular initiative Was cost effective. ,

This isn’t the first time Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, has questioned the way the stimulus program works — nor is it the first time the industry’s financial impact has been scrutinized by skeptics who wonder. Whether New Mexico-based Lights, Camera, Action has been smoke and mirrors on the bottom line.

Munoz’s letter asks Film Office Director Amber Dodson to provide “detailed information on how the film tax credit is calculated.” They also requested other items, including any updates or changes in eligibility requirements and criteria.

Munoz also sent a letter to Attorney General Raul Torrez earlier this year, asking for his office’s opinion on whether the incentive program violates the state’s anti-charity clause, which states that government agencies ​​A private enterprise may not make any donations other than to provide infrastructure or facilities to support new or expanding businesses.

Munoz said in an interview last week that he does not see the film rebate program as a typical tax credit initiative because it depends on production companies paying dividends after submitting receipts for their production costs.

“Once you show your invoice, we reimburse you,” he said. “It’s not a tax credit. We’re not looking at tax forms; we’re looking at receipts.”

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Torrez’s office, wrote Munoz’s request in an email, “is currently being reviewed and an attorney has been assigned to form an opinion.”

Muñoz said that if Torrez’s office issues an opinion that shows the program violates the anti-charity clause, “we’ll have to come back and rewrite it in some way, shape or form.”

Dolores Martínez, a spokeswoman for the film office, wrote in an email that the office would provide information to lawmakers about the program. He said in a later email that Munoz’s request was not unusual, “and we are currently drafting a response.”

In a separate email, he said the tax credit “is complex and takes time to understand how it works…Understanding, our local legislature asks questions to ensure that the complex and tax-related The initiative should benefit the local community.”

The film incentive program, which developed under former Governor Bill Richardson, a Democrat, has long come under scrutiny from lawmakers and others who question its economic payoff for the state.

A recent Legislative Finance Committee study released earlier this month has served as a catalyst for these types of questions to be raised again.

The study notes that film incentive programs account for 37% of all state economic development incentives, but in return provide less than 1% of the film industry’s total share in private employment.

The report said the cost to the state — more than $100 million in payments in fiscal year 2023 — doesn’t attract much private investment. Both the report and the state film office say the incentive program creates about 8,000 jobs per year, but the report says it costs the state about $22,800 per job, which is less than the cost of other job-creation programs. is more.

The 8,000 jobs figure does not mean that many people work in the industry every year. In fact, as Dodson told lawmakers during a recent legislative committee hearing, it may be possible for a person to be cast in more than one film during the year. He told lawmakers that his office would try to present more concrete employment figures.

But does it pay dividends?

New Mexico has been a popular location for filmmakers for years due to the incentive program, which allows production companies to apply for a 25% rebate on qualifying expenses for projects shot in the state. Television production companies that produce long-running series like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul can get a 30% discount. Additional incentives for filming in rural areas may allow discounts of up to 35% for some productions.

The exemption is intended to inject new money into the state’s economy and encourage filmmakers to utilize new Mexican talent, including production members who work behind the scenes. Supporters say they are boosting economic activity and creating jobs.

Recently Netflix and NBCUniversal established anchor production facilities in New Mexico and committed to spending millions of dollars in the state due to the program. Albuquerque and Santa Fe are frequently cited by Moviemaker magazine as top cities for film professionals to live and work.

Former Governor Gary Johnson, then a Republican, is credited with jump-starting the film industry in the state in the 1990s by signing laws that provided some financial incentives to lure production companies here. Under Richardson, those incentives increased, leading to the release of reports examining the financial impact of the rebate program and a number of questions.

Over the years, those reports indicate that the tax exemption incentive program makes at least a few cents, and perhaps more, for every dollar invested. A 2009 Ernst & Young study commissioned by the State Film Office and the State Investment Council stated that the incentive generated approximately $1.50 in net tax revenues for every dollar spent and at least 2,200 direct jobs.

Other reports coming out at the time said the figure was closer to somewhere between 15 and 39 cents per dollar of tax revenue.

Critics question whether any of the reports were neutral and balanced.

In an interview, Representative Larry Scott, R-Hobbs, said: “You’d have to find some nationally respected accounting firm without any ties to the film industry to have any kind of realistic hope of getting legitimate data on the rebate program. “.

A vocal critic of the film incentive program, Scott feels it is “a very inefficient use of taxpayer dollars for the number of jobs.”

Paul J., president of the Rio Grande Foundation of New Mexico. Gessing, who has repeatedly questioned the value of the program, said he was impressed by a recent legislative finance committee report. He said most people do not understand that the program “is not about tax breaks, it is an outflow of funds from the (state) treasury.”

The reports kept coming. A 2021 study presented at a legislative hearing by United Kingdom-based consulting group Olsberg SPI said the film business generated $854 million in direct spending in fiscal years 2020 and 2021. In return, the state gave out approximately $160 million in tax credits during this period. At the time, according to the report.

Even such positive studies haven’t stopped lawmakers — primarily Republicans — from questioning the data or trying to impose some kind of limits on the program. Some, such as former Representative Dennis Kintigh, a Republican from Roswell, tried without success to end the program entirely.

Kintigh said he did not believe the film industry would survive in New Mexico without “subsidies”.

“The state is promoting the industry more than the industry is promoting the state,” he said.

Former Governor Susana Martínez, a Republican, also wanted to reduce the tax break for filmmakers shooting in New Mexico from 25 percent to 15 percent, but the Democrat-controlled legislature fought her and kept the higher rate.

Former Senator John Arthur Smith, a Democrat from Deming who longtime chaired the influential Senate Finance Committee, also tried unsuccessfully a few years ago to limit rebate payments. He said his initial concern was that the exemption benefited Hollywood more than New Mexico. He said he’s still surprised at how many of the jobs created by businesses are full-time in terms of year-round work.

But the program has several prominent proponents.

Senator Antonio “Mo” Mestas, D-Albuquerque, said he could “understand the questions and the criticism… when money was tight” but not now, as it has proven itself.

He said the question should not be how much the government gets back, but “are these expenditures benefiting the overall economy? And the answer is yes.”

Despite Munoz’s inquiries, skeptics of the program say it is unlikely to change or disappear soon, as long as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-dominated legislature are behind it.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go away, it’s pretty well established,” Smith said.

Scott agrees. “I don’t see the political will to make any changes,” he said.

They say much of the program’s success comes from strong revenues coming from the oil and gas industry, which has helped provide record revenues for the state coffers. If oil and gas decline, it’s possible that lawmakers will take a tougher stance on incentives and reconsider their importance to the state.

Still, Smith said with a laugh, “When revenue gets too tight you’ll see the wagons circled to protect it.”

