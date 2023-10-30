Building the Future of Crypto Our Cracknights are a world-class team with crypto convictions, united by our desire to discover and unlock the potential of crypto and blockchain technology. What makes us different? Kraken is a mission-focused company rooted in crypto values. As a Cracknight, you’ll join our mission to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. For over a decade, Kraken’s focus on our mission and crypto ethos has attracted many of the world’s brightest crypto experts. Before applying, please read the Kraken culture page to learn more about our internal culture, values ​​and mission. A fully remote company, we have Cracknights in 60+ countries who speak over 50 languages. Crackenites are industry leaders that develop premium crypto products for experienced traders, institutions, and those new to the field. Kraken is committed to

Industry leading security,

crypto education, and

World Class Customer Support

Through our products like Kraken Pro, Kraken NFT and Kraken Futures. Become a Cracknight and build the future of crypto! The team will join our team of product designers to help us reinvent everything from the way money works to a host of even more ambitious things. Can’t talk about it right now – independent thinkers who believe in a tomorrow where cryptocurrencies circulate wealth holistically and enable new forms of

creativity.us

We are not building a fintech company here. We are building an adventure. It requires creative people who aren’t afraid to abandon established ways of working to create delightful, inclusive experiences for 170+ customers.

across countries

There have been moments in the history of civilization that have changed the way we think about wealth and equality. Discovery of gold, creation of paper currency, mortgages, ATMs. We’re at the next of those moments right now, and there’s no more exciting place to invest your creativity than directly at this intersection of technology and adventure.

We are looking for motivated, detail-oriented self-starters with a passion for beautiful design who deliver meaningful experiences for our customers and continue to drive great results for our rapidly growing business. All designers on our team collaborate closely with product, marketing, researchers, and content specialists, so you should be comfortable working in this collaborative model. We believe the best work happens when creative people roll up their sleeves and solve problems together. opportunity

Work closely with a passionate brand design team who is responsible for strategizing, ideating and producing a variety of modern design assets. Develop and maintain brand guidelines: You will actively contribute to the guidelines that define how the brand should be used across our product ecosystem and touchpoints, ensuring consistency. and cohesiveness in all brand communications. Create high-quality, delightful designs with designers, researchers, animators, content experts, and illustrators. Take concepts from research, to exploration, to delivery. Actively participate in design reviews, both seeking and giving meaningful and helpful feedback. Help our inclusive growth. Design team culture with your unique personality, collaborate with company teams from marketing to product to engineering, work holistically across film, animation, illustration, digital design and graphic design, bringing complete value to your work. Take accountability and consider every detail, innovate and explore the skills of technology and creativity. you must hodl

Design experience in startups or agencies, working with diverse teams on multiple projects, detail-oriented design work, a strong portfolio demonstrating strategic thinking and stimulating creative, excellence in typography, color, layout and composition, showcasing work Natural storyteller with the ability to rationalize decisions and communicate concepts, mastery of Adobe CC, and working knowledge of Figma, ability to work independently, run multiple projects at a time and iterate rapidly, a variety of The desire to thrive within a fast-paced, emerging industry with design challenges of.

Experience in crypto or an avid fan of the industry Proficiency in English writing Remote work experience Experience with motion design Location tagging: #US #EU #LI-VF1 #LI-RemoteKraken is powered by people around the world and we all Celebrates Crackanites for their diverse talents, backgrounds, contributions and unique perspectives. We hire purely on merit, meaning we look for candidates with the right qualifications, knowledge and skills who are considered the best fit for the job. We encourage you to apply for roles where you do not fully meet the requirements listed, especially if you are passionate about or knowledgeable about crypto! As an equal opportunity employer, we do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. Whether based on race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, citizenship, religion, sexual orientation, disability, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic outlined by federal, state or local laws. Stay in the loop, follow us on Twitter, learn about Kraken BlogConnect on LinkedIn

