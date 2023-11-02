Sending Labs Launches SocialScan as Platform for Blockchain Communication – Cryptosaurus

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you missed. watch now

Sending Labs is announcing SocialScan, a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain users to communicate.

Blockchain transactions have become more transparent thanks to EtherScan and PolygonScan. But a key piece to the puzzle is missing: a dedicated blockchain-based communications layer, where users can chat with each other in “wallet-to-wallet” conversations. Sending Labs is collaborating with W3W.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Joey “Joeyz” Yu, one of the co-founders of Sending Labs, said that SocialScan is an answer to a common industry dilemma faced by public blockchains that are seeking widespread adoption. . Is. This eliminates the need to choose between expensive industry giants and less efficient alternatives. Instead, SocialScan provides a cost-effective, high-performance solution, helping operators reduce tooling expenses and promote data democratization as Web3 adoption continues to expand.

“We are building Web3 Communications because we want to provide a more decentralized, secure, and private way for everyone to stay connected to each other because we have complete trust in the network,” Yu said.

“The first time I used MetaMask, I felt very frustrated,” Yu said. “Just imagine you’re using MetaMask. If I want to transfer some tokens to you, I have to switch back and forth between different applications. With SocialScan, we can make this even more streamlined. “If the entire Web3 market wants to see mass adoption, it needs to be more user-friendly.”

This change is expected to include PolygonZKScan, a blockchain explorer dedicated to engaging Web3 users at scale through Web3 native social engagements. Sending Labs said it is more user-friendly, interactive, and far more affordable than the industry standard, which costs blockchain about $1 million per year.

The goal is to create a more secure, decentralized communications network where users have full ownership of their data. SocialScan also aims to be more user-friendly by reducing the steps in tasks such as completing cryptocurrency transactions. With that focus, SocialScan hopes to make blockchain more mainstream.

Being a first in the industry, SocialScan enables users to communicate directly with other MetaMask wallet owners across various applications in a decentralized manner. This feature bridges the gap between on-chain transactions and decentralized communications, allowing real-time chat and socialization on Web3 dApps within the Blockchain Explorer as the entry hub.

The whole purpose of Blockchain Explorer is to create connections between users. But until now, this connection was limited to taking a limited look at a user’s activity or copy-pasting a link as a receipt for a transaction. So if our primary source of blockchain-based interactions originates from blockchain searchers, why not expand and extend that value proposition?

Now, there is no need for a third party to facilitate the communication part of the transaction. Nor are transactions carried out in the dark. SocialScan completely eliminates the thick, impenetrable barrier that users have always faced in the Web3 world and brightly illuminates an easily accessible community.

“We are excited for the Polygon ecosystem to be able to access the Blockchain Explorer with wallet to wallet chat features through SocialScan from Sending Labs. This type of improved user experience is what the sector needs and we look forward to seeing its impact on the blockchain landscape,” Polygon co-founder Jordi Bylina said in a statement.

W3W can provide on-chain analytics. SocialScan also makes it easy to sell NFTs on the marketplace. SocialScan lets you connect and combine communities. Sending Labs’ protocol Sending Network is an open protocol and anyone can build on top of the Sending Network.

There are other communication tools used by blockchain users, such as Discord and Telegram. But those tools have been used to deceive people. Recognizing the gap, SocialScan has emerged as a groundbreaking product that aims to bridge the divide between users and their blockchain interactions.

Traditional blockchain tracers serve primarily as tools to verify transactions, offering a limited snapshot of user activity. However, SocialScan is set to change the way people interact with blockchain by merging it with social media elements and using wallet addresses as unique user identifiers.

The collaboration between Sending Labs and W3W, SocialScan combines the “Explorer” component, which allows seamless transaction monitoring, with a “social” aspect, allowing users to communicate, join communities and immerse themselves in the Web 3 environment. Permission is granted to do so. Is made capable of doing.

Joey Yu, co-founder of Sending Labs.

Mason Yang and Yu first launched the Dolphin mobile browser and grew it to over 200 million users before selling the company.

In February, Sending Labs raised $12.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by Insignia Venture Partners, Mindworks Capital, and Sygnum Capital. Sending Labs has about 40 people while W3W has 20 people.

SocialScan removes the barriers of anonymity, providing a vibrant, interconnected community where users can interact directly.

With this network, NFT enthusiasts can trace the history of tokens, connect with collectors, and negotiate prices, creating a more personalized experience.

Gaming lovers can identify high-value players, communicate with them, discuss assets, track achievements and build digital friendships. Token-gated chat for events and experiences will also attract more players to GameFi projects.

Developers and contracting parties can communicate seamlessly within the blockchain environment, simplifying transactions and agreements.

And if someone accidentally sends someone cryptocurrency, they can now ask for it back by sending that user a message. Of course, good luck actually getting it back.

“Now you can actually reach them. So this is a big innovation in this field,” Yu said.

But as our world becomes increasingly digital, personal connections matter more than ever. SocialScan acts as a bridge between raw data and meaningful narratives, providing a deeper understanding of assets and associations.

While existing tools like Whale Alert provide insight into larger transactions, SocialScan provides an expanded view of influential wallets, NFT trades, and gaming activities, allowing NFT holders to be labeled “whales,” “blue chip holders,” or “notable NFT investors.” ” may be labeled as. ,

Sending Labs and W3W have created SocialScan.

The platform is set to blur the lines between transactions and conversations with the upcoming in-chat token swap feature.

Compatibility is a strong suit for SocialScan, as it supports a range of blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum, Polygon, Mental Network, Linea, Immutable, Zetachain, Base and more. This broad compatibility will redefine how users understand and interact with blockchain technology. And this could help SocialScan spread.

As the blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, it is becoming clear that the future of the Web3 community lies at the center of blockchain innovators. Projects, coin launches, NFT communities and marketplaces are likely to shift to these platforms, Yu said. Advertising, marketing agencies and publications will look for ways to promote and expand their reach in this new area.

SocialScan also believes it will do a better job of protecting users’ data with verifications such as zero-knowledge proofs, a method by which one party (the verifier) ​​can prove to another party (the verifier) ​​that The given statement is true even if it can be avoided. Disclosing any information that is not true to the Verifier.

And additional security is provided through social layers. For example, in cryptocurrency, if your private key is stolen, you are in trouble. But if three or four keys are shared with friends, you won’t have any trouble even if one key is lost. For example, you may need two keys to unlock the wallet. If there are four keys, and one is stolen or forgotten, there is still a chance you can recover what is in the wallet. SocialScan can make that kind of recovery easy.

Yu said the universal chat experience is a huge convenience, and things like guilds are easy to organize and find.

“The great feature we provide is a universal chat experience, and then we also do user acquisition,” Yu said. “When you log in to an account with Wallet, you can chat with each other.”

