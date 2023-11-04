Sending Labs Introduces SocialScan: Social Development for Blockchain Explorers – Cryptosaurus

Singapore, AccessWire / November 2, 2023 / Sending Labs, in a strategic partnership with W3W, is excited to announce the launch of SocialScan, an innovative and significant upgrade to blockchain explorer platforms like EtherScan or PolygonScan. SocialScan’s unique features are the revolutionary cross-app wallet-to-wallet chat and the Web3 Native community add-on built on top of the sending network. The change is envisioned in PolygonZKScan, a blockchain explorer dedicated to engaging Web3 users at scale through Web3 native social engagements. It is more user-friendly, interactive, and far more affordable than the industry standard, which has a blockchain cost of around $1M/year.

Being a first in the industry, SocialScan enables users to communicate directly with other MetaMask wallet owners across various applications in a decentralized manner. This feature bridges the gap between on-chain transactions and decentralized communications, allowing real-time chat and socialization on Web3 dApps within the Blockchain Explorer as the entry hub.

Screenshot of SocialScan Blockchain Explorer interface

The whole purpose of Blockchain Explorer is to create connections between users. But until now, this connection was limited to taking a limited look at a user’s activity or copy-pasting a link as a receipt for a transaction. So if our primary source of blockchain-based interactions originates from blockchain searchers, why not expand and extend that value proposition?

Now, there is no need for a third party to facilitate the communication part of the transaction. Nor are transactions carried out in the dark. SocialScan completely eliminates the thick, impenetrable barrier that users have always faced in the Web3 world and brightly illuminates an easily accessible community.

“We are excited for the Polygon ecosystem to be able to access the Blockchain Explorer with wallet-to-wallet chat features through SocialScan from Sending Labs. This is the kind of improved user experience the sector needs, we look forward to seeing its impact across the blockchain landscape,” says Jordi Bylina, Polygon co-founder.

Screenshot of the Polygon zkEVM blockchain explorer interface with a new wallet-to-wallet “messaging” function developed by Sending Labs and the W3W, commissioned by Polygon.

A glimpse of notable use cases include:

web3 social media : SocialScan works like a social media app, with wallet addresses as handles, creating communities with Web3, token-gated/POAP-access.

: SocialScan works like a social media app, with wallet addresses as handles, creating communities with Web3, token-gated/POAP-access. Wallet-to-Wallet Chat : Users can chat, initiate NFT trades, negotiate directly with owners for better deals, or even try to recover lost funds.

: Users can chat, initiate NFT trades, negotiate directly with owners for better deals, or even try to recover lost funds. community awards : Users can participate in community discussions and earn rewards, creating a dynamic and interactive community environment.

: Users can participate in community discussions and earn rewards, creating a dynamic and interactive community environment. decentralized market :The platform facilitates OTC trading of NFTs and enables users to request invoices for specific transactions.

:The platform facilitates OTC trading of NFTs and enables users to request invoices for specific transactions. whale watching : Head over to websites like Whale Alert or Whale Stats and follow wallets, organize top wallets by statistics, and watch NFT and gaming item trades.

: Head over to websites like Whale Alert or Whale Stats and follow wallets, organize top wallets by statistics, and watch NFT and gaming item trades. extremely user friendly: An upcoming feature from Sending Labs will allow token swapping directly within the chatbox.

With the aim of reorganizing users’ on-chain credentials into a public blockchain, SocialScan creates a next-generation Web 3 gateway that integrates users’ social connections, communities, loyalty history, trust scores and more, allowing secure and Allows reliable communication and social permission. interaction. And business activities flourish. Two months after its first deployment, SocialScan Explorer supports a growing list of ecosystems including Ethereum, Polygon, Mental Network, Linea, Immutable, Zetachain, Base, and many more.

Start using SocialScan here.

About W3W.AI

W3W.AI is a Web3 intelligence platform that facilitates development within the Web3 space through on-chain/off-chain user behavior analysis. It is the main contributor to SocialScan which is a revolutionary blockchain explorer that delivers 20X+ cost reduction and 10X+ faster deployment time while maintaining the highest performance, meeting the needs of developers in a more efficient and cost-effective way, especially More applications for rollups. -Distinctive blockchain future. Core team members have years of experience from world-leading institutions including Stanford University, Google, Binance, TikTok, Meta, CMU, Tsinghua, NTU, USTC, etc.

Website: W3W.AI

Telegram: https://t.me/+5BpalPFdsxc2MTEx

Twitter:

Regarding sending to lab

Sending Labs is a leading communications infrastructure company. Since 2022, Sending Labs has been at the forefront of innovation and technological development within the Web3 ecosystem. Games, NFT platforms, wallets, DEXs, DApps and communities use Sending Labs’ product family to organize, manage and grow their communities while maintaining users’ ownership of their data. We inspire and empower Web3 communities, developers, and users with the tools and platforms they need to communicate openly and securely. Let us come together to shape the free and new world we imagine.

Website: https://www.sending.network/

Telegram: https://t.me/SendingMe_official

Twitter:

media Contact:

Name: Lindsey Yimview

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Name: Sending Lab

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech