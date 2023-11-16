Senators tell VA: Stop unnecessary foreclosures on thousands of veterans

Army veteran Raymond Queen stands with his wife, Rebecca Queen, outside their home in Bartlesville, Okla.



A group of U.S. senators is asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to immediately put a halt to foreclosures on the homes of veterans and service members.

The senators cited an NPR investigation that found thousands of veterans who received what’s called a COVID forbearance — a program that allowed them to postpone paying their mortgage and keep their homes during the pandemic — Now they are in danger of losing their homes through no fault of their own.

“Without this moratorium, thousands of veterans and service members may needlessly lose their homes,” Senators Sherrod Brown, Jon Tester, Jack Reed and Tim Kaine, all Democrats, wrote in a letter to VA Secretary Dennis McDonough. “This was never the intention of Congress.”

The forbearance program was established by Congress after the pandemic hit, allowing people who suffered a loss of income to skip mortgage payments for 6 or 12 months, and then have the opportunity to resume paying their mortgage. Can adopt an economical method.

But in October 2022, the VA ended the part of the program that provided homeowners an affordable way to refinance their loans, leaving many veterans facing foreclosure. The VA has a new program to change this, but says it will take four or five months to implement.

That’s too late to help many of the 6,000 people with VA loans who had COVID forbearance and are currently in the foreclosure process. There are more than 34,000 delinquents, according to data firm ICE Mortgage Technology.

“Meanwhile, thousands of veterans and service members are left with no viable options to get back on track and save their homes,” the senators wrote.

The group of senators includes Tester, who is chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, and Brown, who is chairman of the Banking Committee. He called on the VA to “put an immediate halt to all VA loan foreclosures where borrowers are likely to be eligible for VA’s new program … until it is available and borrowers can be evaluated to see if Whether they are eligible or not.”

The root of the problem is that many homeowners were told before entering into mortgage loan forgiveness that missed payments would be moved to the end of their loan term, so that they wouldn’t be stuck owing a large lump sum. They were told that they would be able to make their regular monthly mortgage payments once they were back on their feet financially.

Homeowners with loans backed by the FHA or government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac still have ways to do so. But not homeowners with VA loans because the VA ended its program that enabled them to resume paying their original mortgage.

With interest rates dramatically higher now than they were during the pandemic, both consumer and industry groups say these homeowners have no affordable path to get back on track. Many people are being told they will either have to pay thousands of dollars to save money, or refinance the loan at today’s high interest rates – neither of which they can afford. So they are being forced to either sell their home or lose it to foreclosure.

The VA did not immediately respond to the lawmakers’ letter. But John Bell, head of the VA’s loan program, previously told NPR that the VA is “exploring all options at this time.”

“We have a duty to our veterans to make sure we’re giving them every opportunity to be able to stay home,” Bell said.

In their letter, the senators commended the VA for its efforts to come up with a new program. “We appreciate the important work done by VA and the dedication of VA employees,” they wrote. But until that program is up and running, they want the VA to stop foreclosures.

“With each additional day that passes, the risk increases for borrowers who are facing foreclosure while waiting for resolution from the VA.”

Meanwhile, NPR has heard from veterans across the country who feel disoriented, embarrassed, angry or scared as they face bankruptcy or foreclosure for the first time in their lives.

Stopping foreclosures seems like a good idea to Ray Queen, an Army veteran of Bartlesville, Okla., who was wounded in Iraq. “Let’s keep paying our regular mortgage between now and then,” he previously told NPR. “Then once the VA gets it fixed we can come back and resolve the situation. It feels like this is an adult, mature thing to do, no family should be put through hell.”

