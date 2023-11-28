Senators sound alarm over 'undermining Dodd-Frank goals'

A trio of Democratic U.S. senators wrote a letter to Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam on Monday expressing their “serious objection” to the agency’s proposed rule on seeded funds and money market funds, with the lawmakers warning that the policy would be “dodgy.” Would weaken Frank’s goals” “by rolling back already weak financial supervision legislation.

In the wake of the 2008 global financial meltdown, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was passed – which was partially rolled back during the Trump administration.Federal financial regulation was radically changed. In a letter to Behnam, Sens. John Fetterman (Pa.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), and Tina Smith (Minn.) claimed that the CFTC’s proposed rule is “a step in the wrong direction” by reducing market volatility. will increase. Collateral requirements for certain transactions.

The Global Markets Advisory Committee, composed primarily of finance industry insiders, recommended the proposed rule in 2020 during the Trump administration.

As stated in the letter:

The proposed rule would reduce or eliminate initial margin requirements for a subset of swap market participants for up to three years. “Initial margin” is the collateral that participants must put aside when entering into swap agreements. Initial margin requirements, along with “diversification margin” and other capital requirements, protect counterparties from swaps in the event of default. Dodd-Frank established extensive rules for swaps agreements after they significantly contributed to the 2008 financial crisis and the federal government was forced to bail out Wall Street.

The senators wrote, “The 2008 financial crisis showed the threats that swaps can pose to economic stability, and Dodd-Frank required regulators, including the CFTC, to specifically limit the initial margins for obscure swaps to mitigate those risks.” Instructed the need for.” “It is important for the CFTC to uphold its Dodd-Frank mandate and maintain high standards and safeguards for this important market.”

“We urge the Commission to continue to focus on its important work of maintaining market integrity and protecting the public, while maintaining the letter and spirit of the Dodd-Frank Act and the proposed rule,” the lawmakers said. Take it back.”

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year — both of which benefited from regulatory relief caused by the 2018 rollbacks — put renewed scrutiny on the Republican-engineered shortcomings of Dodd-Frank. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), who wrote the 2018 banking deregulation legislation, asserted in March that “there is no need for regulatory reform” in the wake of bank failures.

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, responded to Crapo’s claim. Write That “you would have to be fanatically committed to mindless free-market fundamentalism – or really be beholden to your donors – to insist that there is no need for new regulations after Silicon Valley Bank. ”

Last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also wrote a letter to Behman sharing her concerns about the proposed rule. Noting the 2020 introduction of the policy, Warren said in her October 10 letter that “It is not clear why the Commission is choosing to propose these rules now, three years later, without conducting its own additional analysis.” whether changes are necessary or would strengthen the stability of the domestic financial system.”

“I strongly urge the Commission not to loosen existing rules and not roll back important Dodd-Frank Act reforms,” ​​Warren said.

Source: www.commondreams.org