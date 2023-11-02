Senator Tim Scott, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, has announced a framework for his legislative proposal to revitalize a vital pillar of the US economy and open capital markets to all Americans. The Ranking Member’s framework for the Empowering Main Street in America Act would promote capital formation opportunities that will create jobs and generate economic growth across America.

The Empowering Main Street in America Act is designed to empower, support, and promote development by providing streamlined access to funding through the U.S. capital markets system, which can be used to accelerate innovation, job creation, and economic growth. Can be done for. This legislation would return the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to its primary focus on ensuring that the engine of the American capital markets system is fueled by the next chapter of American exceptionalism rather than imposing new and burdensome barriers that limit opportunity. Are ready. New investors dropped out of the markets, and innovation and competition cooled.

Note that the exact wording for the Empowering Main Street in America Act does not yet exist, as Senator Scott will consult with industry stakeholders and people on the front lines to draft the exact wording of the bill.

Senator Scott said, “Our capital markets are the global gold standard and help make the strength of the American economy the envy of the world – but they should not be limited to the elite of Wall Street or the giants of industry in California and New York. ” , “All Americans should be able to invest in the amounts they choose to grow wealth and build their communities, and our small business owners should be able to access the same funding as larger corporations. “This framework makes important changes to our capital markets system that will provide Americans across the country, including those who are too often left behind, financial security and the tools to achieve the American Dream.”

While many small businesses across the country have contributed 66% of employment growth over the past 25 years, most entrepreneurs report access to capital as a major barrier to their company’s survival. The Empowering Main Street in America Act aims to address the challenges faced by small businesses and promote their growth.

The key goals of the Empowering America’s Main Street Act include:

Promoting greater capital formation in public and private markets: To help entrepreneurs, small businesses and newly public companies easily access the funds they need to expand their operations and create jobs, the Empowering Main Street in America Act regulates capital raising for public and private markets. Will streamline and modernize the rules. This starts by ensuring that the current regulatory environment does not adversely affect the ability of small businesses to raise funding.

Expanding responsible investment opportunities for retail investors: The Empowering Main Street in America Act will help American businesses access new sources of capital by expanding wealth-building opportunities for everyday investors and responsibly expanding the definition of who qualifies as an accredited investor.

To enhance investor confidence in market integrity, fairness and transparency: Markets that operate fairly and safely benefit all investors. The Empowering Main Street in America Act seeks to understand and address the barriers that currently limit Americans' participation in our capital markets and empower the public, financial institutions, and state and local governments to better identify financial crimes, Provides tools to prevent and prosecute.

Making regulators accountable through greater monitoring: The Empowering Main Street in America Act ensures more consistent transparency and accountability to Congress and the public by requiring the SEC Chairman to testify on a semi-annual basis and statutorily expanding the oversight provisions authorized under the Dodd-Frank Act. . Perform a thorough rulemaking cost-benefit analysis.

Click here to read the fact sheet on Senator Scott’s Empowering Main Street in America Act.

Source: dsnews.com