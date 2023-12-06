Senator Robert Menendez, facing bribery charges, troubled bank CEOs by asking how much their companies paid in settlements for allegedly defrauding consumers.

Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), accused of bribery, gave a pop quiz to Wall Street bank executives about their own corporate misconduct, which they all failed.

On Wednesday, at a congressional hearing, an exasperated Menendez asked Wall Street executives how much each of their firms owed consumers after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau charged them for allegedly violating federal laws, including charging illegal junk fees and opening fake customer accounts. Ordered to return the money. Through his question, the senator was attempting to show that, contrary to the bank CEOs’ argument, the new financial regulations benefit everyday customers.

Menendez fired his arrows at four retail bank CEOs – all of whom were unable to respond. He started with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and went to a long table asking Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf each on “the direction of deterrence and payment as How much has been returned to the customers? Of the CFPB?”

Although officials don’t know the answer, the numbers are big, even for top Wall Street firms: $360 million for JPMorgan Chase, $819 million for Bank of America, $1 billion for Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. For “over $2 billion”. In total, this amounts to approximately $4 billion.

“It’s surprising that you don’t know the numbers because they are not small by nature,” Menendez said. “This exceeds the $4 billion returned to hardworking consumers over the past dozen years.”

Menendez’s own adherence to the law is also in question. In September, the Justice Department accused him and his wife Nadine of accepting bribes and allegedly using their Senate seat to improperly assist the Egyptian government. A raid on Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 worth of gold bars and bundles of cash stuffed in jacket pockets. Menendez pleaded not guilty.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is facing its own legal challenges. The watchdog, created in 2011 in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, faces a Supreme Court case that could determine its future. The Community Financial Services Association of America, a trade organization that represents payday lenders, alleges that the CFPB is unconstitutional because it is not subject to annual appropriations from Congress.

“The litigation currently before the Supreme Court over the CFPB’s funding structure has the potential to overturn every rule, guidance and order issued by the CFPB, dismantling more than a decade of consumer protection law,” Menendez said during the hearing. Will be done.” Defend the CFPB. “It’s not just harmful to consumers. “I think it’s dangerous for the financial system.”

Eight executives, including Menendez, from four of the largest financial institutions were questioned at the annual Senate hearing. Officials and legislators discussed new rules that would require big banks to hold larger capital reserves. Big banks argued that the new rules would limit their ability to lend to low- and middle-income buyers. In contrast, Committee Chairman Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) disagreed and said that any less lending would result in banks prioritizing riskier investments over those that have higher returns.

“You’d rather finance risky trading and derivatives bets than boring bread-and-butter small business lending,” Brown said in his opening remarks.

Menendez also blamed some of the banks’ unpopular practices, such as overdraft fees, as a decision rather than a requirement.

“Charging fees is a choice — one that disproportionately harms Black and brown communities,” Menendez said. Getting rid of overdraft fees “would change the course of events for a significant portion of [your] consumer base.”

Research points to the fact that overdraft fees disproportionately impact Black and Hispanic customers. A 2021 study found that Hispanic Americans paid $3.1 billion in overdraft fees per year, with Black Americans losing a total of $1.4 billion. Another survey found that they paid twice as many fees as white people.

Menendez praised Citibank’s Fraser for eliminating such fees in 2022 after government officials urged it to end the practice. Big banks like Citi also face competitive pressure from fintech startups and smaller banks like Ally Bank, which offer bank accounts with no overdraft fees.

“Is it fair to say that Citi is still a profitable bank?”. Menendez asked Fraser.

“Yes, Senator,” Fraser replied.

Menendez pressed him further, asking whether his removal led to wholesale changes at the bank.

“Did [removing] Overdraft fees impact your business model,’ Menendez continued.

“No, Senator,” Fraser replied. “We work hard to protect our customers and make sure they don’t get stuck in overdrafts.”

Menendez used this line of questioning to encourage Scharf, Dimon, and Moynihan to learn from Fraser and Citigroup. Menendez urged Scharf, Moynihan and Dimon, “I suggest you call Mr. Fraser after this hearing to figure out how you can still eliminate the charges completely and still make a profitable Can run a bank.”

Other banks have taken some steps to reduce overdraft fees but have not eliminated them completely. In 2021, JPMorgan Chase eliminated fees for overdrafts under $50. According to Bloomberg, the new policy still led to an increase in revenue from overdraft fees, which increased by 3% in 2022, a year after the policy was implemented. Wells Fargo also relaxed its rules without getting rid of fees entirely, giving customers a 24-hour grace period to pay off any overdraft accounts. Meanwhile, Bank of America reduced its overdraft fees from $35 to $10.

Source: fortune.com