Senator Katung empowered 200 farmers in his constituency

In an effort to empower and improve the spirit of entrepreneurship among the people of his constituency, the Senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Area, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung, has provided grants to 200 farmers in his constituency.

He also organized a two-day capacity building workshop in collaboration with St. Engineering Services Limited College of Education Iliyagu which held at the Kaduna State University Kafanchan Campus Auditorium on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Mr Godspower Aceh, a resource person, said business innovation involves translating an existing idea into a product or service.

According to Ise, “True entrepreneurs know that business trends can change quickly, they understand that they must adapt to remain relevant.

“To drive innovation, entrepreneurs must be curious and eager to learn.”

He said it is important for farmers to adapt to the rapidly changing trends in agricultural production to grow their businesses and remain relevant.

He urged the participants to remain committed to continuous learning as this is the only way they can move forward.

“As an entrepreneur, you must innovate and be eager to learn. Only by learning can you earn more and help your communities,” he said

In his remarks, Senator Katung, represented by Professor Ibrahim Sodangi, said the empowerment was part of his efforts to ensure food sufficiency in his constituency.

Katung urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the grants given as well as the training to expand their businesses.

He assured government assistance to ginger farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the fungal disease, and moved a resolution to this effect in the Senate.

Also speaking, Senior Legislative Aide to the senator, Mr Wilson Ilia, said training entrepreneurs on how to be successful in their businesses would enhance peace in the area.

According to him, the beneficiaries will be closely monitored to ensure that they make good use of the resources given to them.

Some of the participants who spoke to journalists immediately after the program thanked the MLA for his efforts in capacity building of agri-entrepreneurs in the region.

He promised to use the knowledge gained to improve their situation and bring food sufficiency to the region.

He called on other well-meaning individuals and organizations to emulate the lawmaker in bringing development to the area.

Blueprint reports that each of the 200 beneficiaries was given a knapsack sprayer and the sum of N50,000 to engage in their business.

Source: blueprint.ng