Senate wants to move fast on temporary funding to prevent government shutdown over holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was moving toward a vote on a temporary government funding package Wednesday as lawmakers sought to keep the holiday season free of any doubt over the government shutdown.

Senators were trying to move quickly on the funding package a day after it passed the House on an overwhelming bipartisan vote. Passage would set up a final showdown over the government budget in the new year, when the House and Senate will be forced to confront and somehow overcome their significant differences over funding levels.

Meanwhile, both top Republicans and Democrats in the Senate appeared ready to prevent a shutdown and pass a temporary funding patch before government funding expires Saturday.

“No drama, no delays, no government shutdown. That’s our goal,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech Wednesday morning.

Senators were still negotiating how the bill could advance through the chamber, but Republican Whip John Thune, No. Two Republicans told reporters it appeared there would be very few obstacles to voting on Wednesday.

The spending package will keep government funding at current levels for about two more months, while negotiations are underway on a long-term package. It splits the deadline for passing full-year appropriations bills into two dates: Jan. 19 for some federal agencies and Feb. 2 for others, creating two deadlines where there would be a threat of a partial government shutdown.

The spending bill does not include the White House’s request for nearly $106 billion for wartime aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian funding for the Palestinians and other supplemental requests. Lawmakers can focus their attention solely on that request after the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of negotiating a deal.

Schumer called the stopgap funding plan “far from perfect”, but said he would support it because it prevents a shutdown and “will do so without any of the draconian cuts or poison pills” that radical conservatives wanted.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who authored the plan, has vowed he will not support any further stopgap funding measures, known as a continuing resolution. He characterized the temporary funding bill as laying the groundwork for a spending “battle” with the Senate next year.

The new speaker, who told reporters this week he considers himself one of the House’s “arch-conservatives,” is pushing for more spending cuts. He wanted to avoid MPs being forced to consider a massive government funding package before the December recess – a strategy that particularly angers Conservatives.

But Johnson also faces opposition from other hard-line conservatives who wanted to take advantage of the possibility of a government shutdown to push through deep cuts and policy demands.

Many of them were among a group of 19 conservative Republicans who defied Johnson on Wednesday to block him from considering an appropriations bill to fund several government agencies.

GOP leaders took a week off work after the vote and sent lawmakers home early for Thanksgiving. This ended a period of intense discord among the lawmakers.

“This place is a pressure cooker,” Johnson said Tuesday, noting that the House has been in Washington for 10 consecutive weeks.

The House GOP’s inability to present a united front on funding legislation could impair the ability of Louisiana congressmen to negotiate spending bills with the Senate.

Republicans are demanding that Congress act on government funding through 12 separate bills, as required by the budgetary process, but House leadership has so far been forced to pull two of those bills from the House. , another was rejected on a procedural vote and struggled to gain support for the others.

When it returns in two weeks, Congress is expected to focus on the Biden administration’s requests for funding for Ukraine and Israel. Republican senators have demanded that Congress pass additional Ukraine aid as well as immigration and border legislation, but a bipartisan Senate group working on a potential compromise has struggled to find consensus.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged in a floor speech that Republicans would continue to push for policy changes at the U.S. border with Mexico, saying, “It is impossible to ignore the crisis at our southern border that arose on the watch of Washington Democrats.” Is.”

Schumer said the Senate would try to move forward on both funding and border legislation in the coming weeks, but warned that would require compromise.

“Both sides have to give,” he said.

Associated Press reporter Mary Claire Jalonick contributed to this report.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com