Senate panel clears former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to lead the Social Security Administration

The Senate Finance Committee voted 17-10 on Tuesday to approve former Baltimore mayor and Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration, sending the nomination to the full Senate.

O’Malley had the support of all the Democrats on the committee, as well as three Republicans: Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

O’Malley, a Democrat, will replace Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Woodlawn-based agency. She has been running the agency since Democratic President Joe Biden fired Andrew Saul, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, in 2021 after Saul refused to resign.

O’Malley is a former presidential candidate who served as Mayor of Baltimore from 1999 to 2007 and Governor of Maryland from 2007 to 2015.

“My first question to him at the hearing was whether he agrees that this job is about service, not politics,” Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in a prepared statement at Tuesday’s hearing. about.” “He responded that improving customer service was the main reason he said yes to the opportunity.”

Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, also a member of the committee, said Tuesday that O’Malley “showed her strengths as a dedicated public servant and data-driven manager” at her confirmation hearing on November 2.

It is uncertain when the full Senate will vote on O’Malley.

As mayor, O’Malley founded CityStat, a data-driven method of measuring the performance and efficiency of municipal agencies based on New York City’s crime-tracking system. When he became governor, he used similar strategies under the name Statstat. His successor in Annapolis, Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan, merged the effort with another program.

Mike Crapo, an Idaho senator who is the panel’s ranking Republican, said he voted against approving O’Malley because he believed Biden was being too political with the position.

Crapo said in a prepared statement, “When the Biden Administration removed the last Senate-confirmed commissioner before the completion of his six-year term, I expressed strong concerns that this decision exposed the SSA to the detriment of Social Security beneficiaries. Has been politicized.” Hearing. “It is important for commissioners to have sufficient time and certainty to implement real changes.”

But Crapo said he was pleased that O’Malley “has committed that he will make improving customer service at SSA a top priority on policy decisions in addition to providing Congress with the data and information needed to evaluate policy options.” Will not pay attention.”

The agency has more than 60,000 employees nationwide, including approximately 12,000 in Maryland.

Originally Published: November 28, 2023 7:08 pm

