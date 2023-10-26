Senate investigation finds that Clarence Thomas’s huge RV loan was forgiven by wealthy businessman

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was essentially given a luxury motorhome worth more than a quarter of a million dollars by a wealthy businessman, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance.

The committee released a report Wednesday claiming Anthony Welters loaned Thomas $267,230 for a luxury Prevost Marathon motor coach in 1999 at a 7.5% interest rate, then withdrew it in 2008, while The principal amount of the loan was still intact. The Senate committee found that Thomas paid interest on the loan for a short period of time, but “never repaid a substantial portion of the loan.”

The committee said a handwritten note from Thomas to Welters – written on Supreme Court stationery and dated December 6, 1999 – referenced the agreement between the pair.

“Regular Americans don’t get rich friends to forgive huge amounts of debt so they can buy a second home,” the committee wrote in its findings. “Justice Thomas should inform the Committee how much of the loan was actually forgiven and whether he correctly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax return and paid all taxes owed.”

The 40-foot vehicle comes from “a brand favored by touring rock bands and the super-rich,” according to The New York Times, whose August story prompted a Senate investigation. Welters told the Times that Thomas’s debt was “satisfied” in 2008.

Thomas, 75, joined the Supreme Court in 1991 after being nominated by former President George HW Bush. The conservative jurist’s ethics came into question in April when ProPublica reported that Thomas had been the beneficiary of dozens of luxury vacations given by wealthy supporters while serving on the nation’s highest court.

The report concluded, “During his three decades on the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas has enjoyed continued access to a lifestyle that most Americans can only imagine.”

Thomas did not address the Senate committee’s findings.

-Brian Niemietz/New York Daily News

