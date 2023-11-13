Senate GOP campaign arm files finance complaint against primary rival Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – The official campaign arm of Senate Republicans in Washington is filing a complaint alleging that the Republican challenging GOP Senator Rick Scott in 2024 used businesses he owns to make improper contributions to his campaign. Did.

The complaint from the National Republican Senatorial Committee is troubling Panama City, Florida businessman and attorney Keith Gross, who has said he is using his personal property to try to defeat Scott, a first-term senator and two-time former senator. Will spend millions of dollars. Tenure Florida Governor.

“Despite this well-known prohibition, Florida’s Keith Gross and two businesses engaged in a flagrant scheme to pump corporate resources into a struggling primary campaign,” the complaint, signed by NRSC Deputy General Counsel Blake Murphy, says.

Gross did not respond to a request for comment.

Scott is one of the only Republican senators facing a potentially competitive campaign for re-election in 2024, when Democrats defend red or purple turf in most of the battleground Senate seats. Republicans need a net gain of two seats, or one seat plus the presidency, to flip the Senate for the vice president to break the 50-50 tie.

The basis of the complaint stems from campaign finance reports in which Gross listed debts owed to Pure Blue and 1954 Capital Partners LLC, two companies he owns. In the gross list the first is owed $13,500 for commercial rental and the second is owed $12,600 for plane rental.

“Federal law prohibits corporations such as Pure Blue Inc. and potentially 1954 Capital Partners LLC from making contributions to federal candidates,” the complaint states. “If a corporation makes its resources available free of charge to one candidate, it must do the same for all candidates.”

It states, “In total, Gross’s campaign owes thousands of dollars to corporations owned and managed by Gross.”

Pure Blue is a Montana-based company that started in 2007 and lists Gross under a “primary address,” according to that state’s corporate records. It has little online presence that explains what it is or does.

1954 Capital Partners is a Florida-based company that is listed as an asset in financial disclosure forms filed before his run for Senate. Those forms list him as an “officer.”

Gross is considered a major underdog to Scott, but he has launched his campaign aggressively, directly attacking Scott and saying he will commit more than $30 million in personal funds as part of the race. Can spend. Gross has consistently mocked the policy plan unveiled by Scott during the 2022 midterms, when he chaired the NRSC. This became a point of contention between Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and led to Scott attempting unsuccessfully to remove McConnell as caucus leader.

Gross is new to Florida politics, but has run for office before.

In September, NBC News reported that Gross had been left off the ballot while running as a Democrat for a seat in the Georgia State House. A judge in that case was “troubled” by Gross’s efforts to prove that he had lived in the state and House district long enough to be eligible.



Rick Scott at the US Capitol on May 3, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images File

Source: www.nbcnews.com