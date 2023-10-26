Senate Finance Committee investigation of Clarence Thomas finds he did not disclose loan for RV

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to repay a “significant” portion of a $267,230 loan he took out from a friend that allowed him to buy a luxury motorcoach in 1999, according to a memo released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee. Had given.

But hours after the report appeared on the committee’s website, a lawyer for Thomas disputed its findings in a rare statement.

Thomas’s attorney, Elliot S. “The loan was never forgiven,” Burke said in a statement. “Any suggestion to the contrary is false,” he said.

Burke’s statement appeared to contradict the committee’s findings.

The committee said in the memo that documents it reviewed showed that Thomas had paid only some interest on the loan. The committee also said the omissions on the judge’s financial disclosure forms raise new questions about whether he “correctly reported the relevant income on his tax returns.”

But Burke said Thomas and his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, have made the required payments.

“Thomas made all payments to Mr. Welters on a regular basis until the terms of the agreement were fully satisfied,” he said. Burke declined to provide additional information.

The New York Times first reported the congressional memo on the financial arrangement between Thomas and his friend Anthony Welters on Wednesday and August, prompting Democrats in the Senate committee to launch their own investigation.

The committee’s revelations are the latest to dog Thomas. Justice has come under fire in recent months from critics who have accused him of violating ethics rules by accepting lavish trips and rides on private jets, but failing to comply with the annual financial statements he submits. Not always disclosed.

The committee certified its new report by saying that “additional documents related to the loan agreement may exist” but that so far “none of the documents reviewed by committee staff indicate that Thomas ever Had also paid more than annual interest to his friend. on loan.”

Before Burke released her statement, Chairman Ron Wyden said in a statement Wednesday, “We now know that Justice Thomas had up to $267,230 of debt forgiven and never reported it on his ethics forms “

“Regular Americans can’t get rich friends to forgive huge amounts of debt so they can buy a second home. Justice Thomas should inform the committee how much of the loan was actually forgiven and whether he correctly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax return and paid all taxes, the Oregon Democrat said.

A Supreme Court press officer said he had no comment on the report and CNN’s calls to Welters were not returned.

According to the new report, in 1999, Thomas struck a deal with Welters, who personally loaned him money to help purchase an RV: a Prevost Marathon motorcoach.

Welters told The Times this summer that the loan was ultimately “satisfied” in 2008, but the new report provides more details about the transaction.

In the report summary released by the committee, its staff said they had found more information about the loan, including a handwritten note from Thomas on Supreme Court stationery dated December 6, 1999. The documents also included a promissory note stating that the principal balance of the note bore an interest rate of 7.5% per annum.

In 2004, the loan was extended for 10 years. According to the summary, committee staff reviewed a note from Welters in 2008 that said Thomas had been paying him interest only on the vehicle for “several years” and that Welters would no longer seek payment because he believed Thomas Had paid more interest than this. Purchase price of the bus.

According to the report, “Welters did not feel it was appropriate to continue accepting payments, even though they had the authority to pay.”

But committee staffers said that “any documents” reviewed by staff did not indicate that Thomas ever paid Welters more than the annual interest on the loan.

The report states, “Based on documents reviewed by the committee staff, Anthony Welters forgave a substantial amount or even all of his principal balance of his loan to Clarence Thomas, which was determined by Justice Thomas.” There was forgiveness of approximately $267,230 of outstanding debt.” conclusion.

The summary said the new disclosures raise “potentially a number of serious tax questions” for Thomas because failure to repay the entire principal amount of the loan “would have generated a significant portion of the taxable income for Judge Thomas.”

The report also said Thomas failed to report the forgiven loan in his 2008 financial disclosure report.

The report concludes, “Since the loan agreement with Welters was first reported in August 2023, Justice Thomas has not provided any information on the loan payments made to Welters, or whether they have disclosed on their tax returns. But the correct information about the income from the waived loan has been given.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

