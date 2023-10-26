FILE – Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, joining other members of the Supreme Court, poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington on October 7, 2022. All or most of a $267,000 loan received by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, according to a new report from Senate Democrats, raising tax and ethics questions. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan received by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach has been forgiven, according to a new report from Senate Democrats, raising tax and ethics questions. .

The report released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee said Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas’ who originated the loan in 1999, forgave the loan after nine years, which He said only interest payment.

The existence of the debt was first reported by The New York Times during the summer. Committee Democrats launched their own investigation after the Times story.

Thomas, 75, has been at the center of an intense focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties to wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, has been debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have expressed their support for such a move.

Thomas borrows money from Welters, a health care executive, to purchase a 40-foot sophisticated tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginny. Thomas has talked about living in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which “used to be like neighborhoods.”

The report said that at the time of the loan, Thomas had written in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that there was an agreement to pay 7.5% interest per annum and repay the money in five years. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended till 2014.

The report said documents voluntarily provided to the committee by Welters show that he had forgiven the loan in 2008. Welters gave the committee a copy of only one payment, $20,042, made to Thomas in 2000.

“Welters forgave Thomas the balance of the loan in recognition of payments made by Thomas, which Welters described as interest-only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report said. Nine years of interest-only payments will total about $180,000, much less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.

Loans forgiven or canceled count as income for tax purposes, the report said. Furthermore, Thomas has never included the forgiven loan in its annual financial disclosures.

The committee chairman, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a statement, “Justice Thomas should inform the Committee as to how much of the loan was actually forgiven and whether he correctly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax return. And had paid all outstanding taxes.” ,

There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request for comment through a court spokesperson.

A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow over the years.

Crowe also bought the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother lives and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Thomas.

Earlier this year, Thomas reported three private trips taken at Crowe’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for travel reporting. He did not report on travels in earlier years.

ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose his private trip to Alaska in 2008, which was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom had repeatedly held interests before the court.

The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with the help of her staff, has increased sales of her books through college tours over the past decade.

