Semiconductor Foundry Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.74% by 2027: North America Estimated to Grow 40% – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimated to increase in size US$42,781.83 million From 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow CAGR of 7.74% During the forecast period. Apart from this, the pace of development will be faster. On the basis of geography, the global semiconductor foundry market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Semiconductor Foundry market. North America It is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to factors such as higher sales. There are some major semiconductor fabless companies in this sector. Furthermore, most of the customers in the global market are from North America. The US is the major contributor to the market revenue growth in the region due to supportive government initiatives. The report covers historical market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the value of the semiconductor foundry market was US$80,183.69 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities, new product launches, latest trends and post-pandemic recovery of the global market at the regional level. For more information on market size, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2023-2027

Semiconductor Foundry Market – Five Forces

The global semiconductor foundry market is fragmentedAnd the analysis of five forces includes-

bargaining power of buyers

threat of new entrants

threat of rivalry

bargaining power of suppliers

threat of substitutes

Semiconductor Foundry Market – Customer Perspective

The report covers the market adoption lifecycle from the innovator stage to the laggard stage. It focuses on the adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Additionally, the report also includes key purchasing criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Semiconductor Foundry Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

Technavio has segmented the market by type (pure-play foundries and IDM) and application (communications, PC/desktop, consumer, automotive and others).

Pure-Play Limits This segment will account for a significant share in the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as higher economies of scale that allow pure-play foundries to focus on new process technologies. Increase in fab construction globally, increase in spending by pure-play foundries, and low level of competition pure-play foundries are facing from new entrants will drive the growth of this segment.

semiconductor foundry market , market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

development of 3d printing Driving the growth of the market.

3D printing can be used in many industries, such as medical, aerospace, and automotive.

It can also be used to manufacture printed circuit boards (PCBs).

For example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Intel are attempting to use 3D printing to manufacture semiconductors.

3D printing is an ideal option for foundries that produce components that require high value and low volume production.

Such factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Major trends affecting the market

Development of Advanced Analytics in Semiconductor Foundries There is a major trend in the market.

Companies are focusing on the potential benefits of big data.

Big data can help foundries collect large amounts of data and solve problems.

The use of advanced analytics can streamline the manufacturing process, helping fabs make informed decisions.

Advanced analytics can also help fabs identify new business models and technologies that provide added value.

Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High fluctuations in semiconductor demand Challenging market growth.

Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive accessories, and telecommunications equipment.

However, the demand for these products fluctuates, which will impact the semiconductor market.

Excess production capacity, obsolete products and rapid decline in IC prices significantly impact the market.

High fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels during low demand and reduced inventory levels during high demand.

These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data included in this Semiconductor Foundry Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors driving the growth of the semiconductor foundry market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of semiconductor foundry market size and its contribution to the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor foundry market vendors

