Semantic hearing: a machine learning-based novel ability for hearing devices to focus on or ignore specific sounds in real environments while maintaining spatial awareness

Researchers at the University of Washington and Microsoft have introduced a cutting-edge concept: noise-canceling headphones. semantic listening Capabilities powered by advanced machine learning algorithms. This innovation empowers wearers to choose the sounds they want to hear while eliminating all other auditory distractions.

The team explained in detail the central obstacle that motivated their innovative effort. He highlighted the problem with current noise-canceling headphones, emphasizing their inability to possess the real-time intelligence necessary to sense and isolate specific sounds from the ambient environment. As a result, achieving seamless synchronization between wearers’ auditory experience and their visual perception emerges as a key concern. Any delay in processing auditory stimuli is considered unacceptable; This should happen almost immediately.

Unlike traditional noise-canceling headphones, which focus primarily on muffled incoming sounds or filtering out selected frequencies, this pioneering prototype takes a different approach. It employs a classification system for incoming sounds, allowing users to personalize their listening experience by choosing what they want to hear.

The capability of the prototype was demonstrated through a series of tests. This ranged from controlling conversations across the street to focusing on the noise of vacuum cleaners and even reducing construction noise while being mindful of traffic horns. The device facilitated meditation by silencing ambient noise, except for an alarm signaling the end of the session.

The essence of achieving fast sound processing lies in taking advantage of a device more powerful than what can be integrated into headphones: the user’s smartphone. According to the researchers, the device hosts a special neural network explicitly designed for binaural sound extraction – a pioneering achievement.

During the experiment, the team successfully operated with 20 different sound classes, showing that their Transformer-based network executed in just 6.56 milliseconds on a connected smartphone. Real-world assessments in novel indoor and outdoor scenarios confirm the efficacy of the proof-of-concept system in extracting target sounds while preserving spatial cues in its binaural output.

This pioneering advancement in noise-canceling technology holds immense potential for enhancing user experiences in a variety of settings. By allowing individuals to curate their listening environment in real time, these next-generation headphones overcome the limitations of their predecessors. As the team continues to refine this innovation and prepare for code publication, the possibilities of a future where personalized sound scenarios will be at our fingertips seem even closer to reality.

