Selling Sunset Drama on LA’s Mansion Tax and What It Means

In the new season of “Selling Sunset,” there’s even more drama involving expensive homes.

This time, it’s up to Los Angeles’ new mansion tax, which affects homes sold for more than $5 million.

The tax is designed to finance affordable housing, but it may have flaws.

Less than 10 minutes into the new season of the hit Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset,” two luxury real estate brokers are already complaining about a new tax on Los Angeles’ richest home buyers.

“This is going to be a nightmare for us,” says veteran real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald. “We’re just devastated.”

The city’s so-called “mansion tax” was about to go into effect while the show’s latest season was being filmed — and the high-end real estate industry was thrown into disarray. The owner of the $26 million, 13,000-square-foot home that agents were trying to sell will have to pay an additional $1.43 million in taxes under the new law. The policy, which took effect on April 1, 2023, imposes an additional 4% tax on homes sold for more than $5 million and a 5.5% tax on those over $10 million. “Selling Sunset” agents were afraid that they would go out of business because owners were afraid of new taxes in addition to higher interest rates.

One of the agents, Nicole Young, tells the camera, “That’s a huge number and I think it’s a huge loss for the entire real estate market.”

Jason Oppenheim, allegedly the boss of agents at the Oppenheim Group brokerage Told customers in an email That the new tax “defies common sense and basic logic.”

It’s not often that a tax measure becomes the medium for reality show drama. But the ubiquity of L.A.’s mansion tax is felt as the agents in the seventh season of the soap real estate reality drama There was a rush to sell before its implementation , or have difficult conversations with your customers. and Oppenheim Brokers – known for marketing obscenely attractive homes while creating equally fancy dress Option – Are not alone.

L.A.’s new tax was designed to raise revenue dedicated to affordable housing and homelessness prevention, but some advocates might agree with the “Selling Sunset” agents that the law is flawed — just not for all the same reasons.

As high-end realtors worry about their sales, some housing advocates are celebrating the new tax. According to the Housing Affordability Report, only 16% of Californians can afford a single-family home with the statewide median price above $840,000. California Association of Realtors , In Los Angeles, you’ll need a minimum income of $198,000 to make this possible.

“The affordable housing crisis is really worsening in every corner of the country,” Marie Castaldi, director of state housing policy at the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told Insider. “This is a very fair and equitable way to generate some resources that can support those needs,” he said of the city’s mansion tax.

But even some of the law’s biggest supporters say it has a significant flaw. Critics say the tax is potentially discouraging the development of multi-family buildings – the same construction that would boost affordable housing supply.

Unintended consequences of mansion tax

United to House LA (Major ULA), colloquially known as the Mansion Tax, passed in November 2022 with 58% support.

LA’s law has many supporters and vocal critics. Real estate interest groups and others have filed two lawsuits over the policy, but both have been dismissed. The court’s decisions will likely be appealed, and critics of the law are planning Other ways to weaken it , But for now, the tax is in effect and is expected to raise about $150 million this year.

L.A. isn’t the only city that’s relying on high-end home sales to boost low-income housing efforts. New York and Washington both have state-wide mansion taxes, while Massachusetts’ governor gave his blessing to municipalities that want to implement a transfer tax on high-value property. Chicago City Council also recently put forward a proposal To increase taxes on homes sold for more than $1 million. Recently, Santa Fe Voted for additional 3% tax Buyers will pay more than $1 million on the homes as a way to raise money for the city’s affordable housing programs.

In L.A., Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council have already determined what this year’s tax revenue will be spent on. The largest portion – $56.8 million – will go to affordable housing projects. Another $30.4 million will provide short-term assistance for renters and small homeowners. And $23 million will be used to provide representation to people facing eviction, LA Times informed of ,

UCLA housing researcher Shane Phillips, whose work helped inspire L.A.’s mansion tax, is concerned about the mansion tax discouraging new development, especially multi-family buildings.

He stressed the policy of exempting first sales within 10 years of construction so that the tax does not discourage developers, who often sell apartment buildings soon after construction is completed.

In L.A., at least 10% of the units in multi-family buildings are designated for low-income residents, meaning that if many new apartment buildings are not built because of the tax, the city could lose many affordable buildings. Is. Units that are too expensive for the government to build or subsidize.

“We’re taxing these new buildings and the new buildings are probably five or 10% of the total revenue, maybe $100 million max, but we could lose a bunch of privately built below-market units that will cost us $100 million. There has to be more than a dollar subsidy,” Phillips said. “So it’s like, what are we doing here?”

Phillips said the transfer tax is “the third-best tax related to real estate.” He argued that the best type is a land value tax, because it raises revenue and encourages the highest and best use of a piece of land.

The second most effective are property taxes, he said, because these can be collected regularly, not just when a property changes hands. But both of these are politically tricky in California, where property taxes are largely capped by the state. proposal 13 ,

Transfer taxes on expensive property sales have an admirable goal: to redistribute some of the money collected by the real estate industry and homeowners as home values ​​have skyrocketed in recent years. And, when designed effectively, they can have minimal impact on the market while simultaneously raising significant funds.

Phillips said, “A lot of money has been made and, to a certain extent, trying to get a small portion of it back is a very reasonable goal, especially if that money is spent on helping people who are facing rising costs.” “The prices have caused harm.” Said.

In the months leading up to April 1, “Selling Sunset” agents weren’t the only ones struggling. Sellers across LA made every effort to clear their properties before the deadline passed, billy rose the co-founder of luxury real estate firm The Agency told Insider.

“When you look at the numbers, you’ll certainly see an increase in activity in the 30, 60, 90 days leading up to April 1,” Rose said. And prior to implementation there were “offers of cars, large commissions and various incentives to make sales”, he said, although he is not personally aware of any situations where this actually happened.

Rose said the new tax, along with higher interest rates, is contributing to market stagnation: “We’re getting fewer and fewer available properties to sell.”

That cooling effect is probably temporary. Castaldi said the impact so far has been adverse, with sellers delaying putting their properties on the market to see if the tax will be overturned by pending legal challenges.

Phillips is not worried about a short-term disruption in the high-end real estate market. For the most part, he believes owners who want to sell their properties will eventually do so, and transaction rates will return to normal in about a year.

Rose said he “can understand why there are people who are sympathetic to taxing millionaires,” but that the tax “isn’t really going to sit well with these rich people.” Instead, he said, it could hit people who are struggling with inflation and trying to buy homes, especially when there is less construction going on.

If the city finds that the mansion tax discourages development and reduces the supply of affordable and market-rate housing, the City Council could amend the law. Phillips argued that if the law were changed to allow an exemption on first-time sales, the mansion tax “undoubtedly would do more good than harm.”

“Every tax has negative consequences,” Phillips said. “This is a specific negative outcome that we really need to address, but other than that there are fairly limited outcomes from a tax like this. And $700 million to spend on affordable housing, and rental assistance, and the right, a billion The dollars per year—attorneys and things like that—are going to make a lot of sense.”

