S&P 500 in clear decline, but defensive consumer staples sector looks solid

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index SPX, is struggling to maintain some momentum after bouncing off support at 4200 (and also bouncing off its 200-day moving average). Another crisis in the Middle East certainly presents headwinds, but the technical picture presents its own problems.

First of all, the chart of SPX is still in a downtrend. The pattern of lower highs and lower lows has not been broken. The downtrend line is active at 4430 and falling. Second, there is still a gap on the SPX chart; Unless it is filled by SPX rising above 4401.60, this is also a negative factor. Finally, last week the market remained stuck in the general area of ​​4380 for six consecutive days, which represents near-term resistance.

However, not everything is negative on the SPX charts, as the recent MacMillan Volatility Bands (MVB) buy signal (the green “B” on the chart) still holds.

To summarize the SPX chart, this is still a downside pattern until at least the gap at 4401.60 is filled, and preferably the downtrend line is broken. Therefore, until these things happen a “major” recession remains in place. Meanwhile, a fall below 4200 would be extremely negative.

Recent equity-only put-call ratios have been somewhat divided in their approach. The standard equity-only put-call ratio hit a buy signal about a week ago, and one can see that it is still falling from its recent peak. However, the weighted ratio and total ratio did not generate buy signals and are now making new relative highs on their charts. Therefore, they remain on the sell signal and will continue to do so until they topple over and start trending downwards.

Market breadth attempted to recover after the SPX bounced off the 4200 level in early October. In fact, buy signals were registered by breadth oscillators on October 10, but were negated just a few days later. So, the whipsaw syndrome that affected these oscillator signals at the beginning of the year is still in evidence. Now, an attempt is being made to establish another buy signal, but it is temporary and we are not going to trade it at this time.

New lows on the NYSE have clearly dominated new highs over the past week. In fact, there have been more than 100 new lows every day over the past five trading days, and more than 250 new lows yesterday. This indicator remains on a sell signal. If the number of New Highs exceeds New Lows on the NYSE for two consecutive days, that sell signal will be fired.

The volatility complex is also showing mixed signals. First, another VIX VIX (VX00) “spike peak” buy signal was generated last week. This is marked in orange on the VIX chart below. We do not trade overlapping signals, which is it, since the original “Spike Peak” buy signal was first generated in October. This signal lasts for 22 trading days, but will be stopped if the VIX closes above 20.88, which is its most recent high “print”.

However, there is also a downside to the VIX chart. A new VIX sell signal trend has occurred, represented by the circle on the right side of the VIX chart. This occurs when both the VIX and its 20-day moving average are above the 200-day moving average. This is the first such sell signal since September 2022 (similar circle on the left side of the chart). Currently the VIX is only a short distance away from the 200-day, and I would prefer more separation before declaring this a full intermediate-term sell signal, but it’s certainly starting to look like one.

The formation of volatility derivatives remains moderately bullish for stocks, as the term structures of both VIX futures and the CBOE Volatility Index continue to slope upward. October VIX futures expired yesterday, so November is now the next month. So the relationship to watch is the VIX futures between November and December. If November starts trading above December, it would be a negative warning signal, but that doesn’t appear to be in imminent danger of happening.

In short, we are maintaining a “main” bearish stance and are exiting bearish positions because their sell signals are still in place. However, we are trading other confirmed signals around that “main” bearish position.

Market Insights: October Seasonal Trading

Longtime readers know that we sometimes have favorable seasonal trading in late October. But to establish this, a 3.2% decline must have occurred sometime during October. This has not happened till now. The most recent SPX high was 4393.50, so a drop to 4252.90 would set up a seasonal trade. It is still possible but time is running out. Seasonal trading starts on October 27th, so unless there is a drop of that magnitude in the next week, we will not have seasonal trading this year. We will update the situation in next week’s report.

New Recommendation: Consumer Staples SPDR (XLP)

A MacMillan Volatility Band (MVB) buy signal has been issued by this ETF (yes, the MVB signal can be applied to any chart). It has a good track record of buying signals, so we are going to act on this signal.

If XLP closes above 68.04, buy 4 XLP Dec (1) 68 calls in line with the market.

XLP: 67.94

If bought, if XLP is at its -4<सिग्मा> If the position closes below the “Modified Bollinger Bands”, the position will be stopped out. We will update the status weekly. Target Upper for XLP +4<सिग्मा> The band to trade is currently at 70.50, but it will reverse to the upside if XLP starts moving higher. See a similar buy signal on the XLP chart from about a year ago.

follow up action:

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

We are using a “standard” rolling procedure for our SPY spreads: In any vertical bullish or bearish spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, roll the entire spread. It will be rolled up in the case of a call bull spread, or rolled down in the case of a bear put spread. Unless otherwise instructed, stick to the same finish and keep the same distance between strokes.

Long expiring 8 CRON (CRON) October (20th) 2 calls: Sell these calls and do not convert them. Acquisition rumors may still persist, but the lack of positive action leads us to believe we should exit.

Long 1 Expiring SPY SPY October (20th) 428 Put: Bought only in line with equity-put-call ratio sell signals. We will hold puts until the weighted ratio converts to buying. Since the weighted ratio is still on sale, roll it up to the November (10) 28 put. Roll down every time this put gets at least 8 points in-the-money. In short, this is our “main” bearish scenario.

Long 2 Expiring EQR (EQR) October (20th) 60 Put: Continue to hold as long as the weighted put-call ratio for EQR remains at a sell signal. November (17th) Roll up to 60 put.

Sell ​​the stock now to close the long 3 position.

Long 1 Expiring SPY October (20th) 428 Put and Short 1 SPY October (20th) 408 Put: Established in line with “New Highs vs. New Lows” sell signals. Stop if the number of new highs exceeds new lows on the NYSE for two consecutive days. Since this signal has not been stopped, sell the spread that is owned and buy 1 SPY November (10th) 428 to replace it.

Long 3 Chef (Chef) November (17th) 20 Put: Lower the trailing stop to 20.20.

Long 2 DLR (DLR) November (10th) 118 Puts: Hold these puts as long as the DLR weighted put-call ratio is at a sell signal.

Long 1 SPY November (17th) 430 Call and Short 1 SPY November (17th) 445 Call: This position was purchased in line with the October 6 VIX “Spike Peak” buy signal. Wait for 22 trading days. Stop if VIX closes above 20.88.

Long 3 XLE

Long 1 SPY November (17th) 434 Calls Short 1 SPY November (17th) 452 Calls: This spread was purchased in line with the CBOE equity-only put-call ratio buy signal. We are stuck without stopping at the beginning. If the long side gets at least 8 points in-the-money then roll over the entire spread.

Long 3 ES (ES) Nov (17) 60 Call: Hold this position as long as the weighted put-call ratio chart for ES remains at a buy signal.

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

Send questions to: [email protected].

Lawrence G. McMillan is Chairman of McMillan Analysis, a registered investment and commodity trading advisor. Macmillan may hold positions in the securities recommended in this report in both personal and client accounts. He is an experienced trader and money manager and the author of the best-selling book, Options as a Strategic Investment. www.optionstrategist.com

(c) Macmillan Analysis Corporation is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor. The information contained in this newsletter has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of Macmillan Analysis Corporation or accounts managed by such persons may have positions in the securities recommended in the Advice.

