Sellafield staff claim 'toxic culture' of bullying, sexual harassment and drugs could jeopardize safety

A number of Sellafield employees have claimed there is a “toxic culture” of bullying, sexual harassment and drug exposure compromising the safety of Europe’s most dangerous nuclear site.

More than a dozen current and former employees have accused the Guardian that the Cumbrian site, a giant dump of nuclear waste, has long had an unhealthy work culture where staff have been bullied, harassed and humiliated. Some have been forced to commit suicide.

The site’s human resources department has been accused of adopting a “bully, break, bribe” approach to dealing with employees who raise concerns over their colleagues and site safety.

Whistleblowers have warned that a toxic culture at Europe’s largest nuclear waste dump, which hosted decades of radioactive material, could have dangerous consequences for safety and security. The revelations come as part of Nuclear Leaks, a year-long Guardian investigation into cyber hacking, radioactive contamination and a toxic workplace culture at the 6 square km (2 square mile) site.

One whistleblower, Alison McDermott, a consultant who said she was fired in 2018 after raising concerns over Sellafield’s culture and sexual harassment, warned that this environment was ripe for not only accidents and mistakes, but terrorism and sabotage. Also increases.

“Those risks are much more likely to occur if you’re working in a highly toxic and dysfunctional culture,” he claimed.

The huge taxpayer-funded site employs 11,000 workers, tasked with making collapsible buildings safe from containing nuclear waste. It is one of the largest employers in the North-West, employing generations of the same family.

The Sellafield investigation found:

Many suicides are apparently linked to the pressures of working on the site.

A former youth worker claimed he was bullied to the point where he “just wanted to die” after repeatedly making fun of his sexual experience.

Workers who alleged that they either experienced or witnessed incidents of sexual harassment.

Employees who reportedly regularly bring cocaine to the site and have unstained urine samples in case of random drug testing.

A 2020 report published by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), which oversees the site, warned that unhealthy work culture played a role in some of the biggest nuclear disasters ever, including Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011 .

The report states: “The role of organizational culture in maintaining nuclear safety is well established: investigation reports of notable incidents such as Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Davis-Besse and Fukushima illustrate the importance of establishing an effective nuclear safety culture. Provides evidence.”

Sellafield is one of the major employers in the western Cumbria area, together with BAE Systems, which builds UK nuclear submarines in nearby Barrow-in-Furness, generally paying salaries above the regional average. Generations of families rely heavily on Sellafield for work and sources said it is difficult to find alternative employment for those who leave after attempting to raise concerns.

It is understood that a number of suicides in recent years have been linked to work pressures at the site.

Sources with knowledge of medical services on site claimed that the incidence of serious mental ill health, suicides and suicide attempts among the workforce is very high.

The suicide rate in the wider Cumbria area is 50% higher than the England average. Although there is no official data on the number of suicides linked to the site, one source claimed that the rate is even higher at Sellafield. Sellafield declined to confirm whether it had records of suicides among its employees.

A source with medical knowledge of the site said, “You have to consider Sellafield and its surrounding areas in the same way as you would a military base and its host city.” “The level of risk of suicide or acute mental ill health is higher in such hothouse situations, because any issue at work is also a social issue in such an area. People often feel that they cannot escape.

“Sellafield workers are a high-risk group for suicide, and the numbers, although too small for statistical analysis, suggest that suicide and mental health are a huge problem for its worker population.”

Some current and former employees say they have felt like being in a “goldfish bowl”, where they are unable to leave the site in rural communities after finishing their working day.

There are also concerns over claims of bullying. One source, who started working at a young age for a contractor on the site, described how colleagues regularly “picked on me to find out my biggest weaknesses”. In a written account seen by the Guardian, the youth worker said she was called a “virgin”, “faggot” and “pussy” and was jokingly nicknamed “Top Shagger” because colleagues talked about her sexual experience. Had guessed.

“My self-confidence hit rock bottom and they made me feel like I wasn’t worthy of being human and I just wanted to die,” he wrote. “It’s been almost four years now – I’m not even close to being physically and mentally recovered.”

He also alleged that co-workers regularly brought cocaine to the site and some even “kept samples of their urine in case of drug testing”.

Several other sources have questioned the effectiveness of the on-site drug testing regime.

Last year, it emerged that seven workers tested positive for drugs after random testing of 741 workers between November 2021 and November 2022.

There are also concerns about allegations of racist, misogynistic and other disturbing behavior at Sellafield. In late 2020, a network of ethnic minority employees wrote to the company’s board, listing 27 alleged racist incidents.

A senior industry source said Sellafield’s older employees resistant to change are known as the “We Bees” – short for “we’ll be here when you’re gone”.

A former employee said: “There is zero staff turnover, and often three generations of the same family working on the site. Everyone sees it as a lifetime job and it’s a very insular community. It’s very difficult and challenging when you’re trying to change that mindset.

Multiple sources described the human resources department’s response to them as “bullying, sabotage, bribery.” Sellafield did not comment on the allegation.

In a report prepared for the NDA in 2019 by PwC consultants and seen by the Guardian, one employee said: “When I stand up and report bad behavior I feel like I’m being punished by HR. Has gone.”

McDermott, an experienced human resources consultant who has consulted for a number of blue-chip organisations, was brought in to identify Sellafield’s culture issues and make recommendations. However, she alleges that she was fired after telling managers that the claims of sexual harassment and subsequent cover-up should be investigated. She is awaiting a decision on her case from the Court of Appeal after a lengthy legal battle with Sellafield.

McDermott said: “The severity of the bullying and harassment and the mistreatment of staff was truly shocking and beyond the scale and clearly there was an endemic problem with bullying and harassment at Sellafield.”

McDermott, an equality consultant, has spoken to a number of current and former employees before and after her departure in 2018. He raised concerns over claims of sexual harassment by an employee and allegations of a subsequent cover-up at Sellafield.

“Employees told me that because it’s not safe to speak, they’ve learned to keep their heads down and look away just to survive, but a survival mentality is not what you want in a nuclear plant because even one mistake, just One mistake can trigger a chain reaction that can have devastating consequences – as we have seen with Chernobyl.

“Trust is the cornerstone, it is the absolute foundation of safety in any organization – if employees are demotivated and afraid to speak up or are treated really badly it will have a direct impact on safety.

“The risks at Sellafield, they are not limited to just the risk of an accident or mistake – as serious as that may be – there are other serious risks at Sellafield such as acts of terrorism, or even deliberate sabotage. And obviously those risks are much more likely to occur if you’re working in a highly toxic and dysfunctional culture.

He added: “[The legal battle] This has caused me financial loss and affected my health.”

In a 2018 report of calls to the SafeCall whistleblowing hotline, a manager was accused of sexually harassing women for several years. “This was covered up and no action was taken,” the employee claimed.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Sellafield said it had spent £724,481.82 defending employment-related cases over the past five years.

A Sellafield spokesperson said: “There is no place for bullying and harassment at Sellafield. We do not tolerate this and wherever we find it, we take action. If anyone has information related to employee misconduct we urge them to come forward so we can investigate.

“We are committed to ensuring that all our employees feel respected, included and able to perform at their best.

“We regularly poll our workforce, and there was a survey in 2018 that focused on concerns about bullying and harassment.

“We faced the issue head-on, proactively shared information with employees, and developed a company-wide improvement program. This work continues, and we are as committed as ever to eradicating unacceptable behavior from our workplace.

“Since 2018 we have implemented a number of reforms including increased resources for mediation, consultation and our confidential employee support line. We also have a wide range of employee-led networks that provide peer support and advocate for change and improvement.

Sellafield declined to comment on McDermott’s case. It has previously said her claims are “wholly unfounded” and noted that an appeal against her employment tribunal’s findings upheld its original decision.

An ONR spokesperson said: “Sellafield is the most intensively regulated nuclear site in the UK and we carry out several hundred inspections and works every year.

“We have found no evidence that cultural issues have led to unsafe activities at the site. However, we are not satisfied and will continue to closely examine Sellafield to ensure that safety and security remain their top priorities and are not compromised by any factors, including internal culture and behaviour.

Claire Coutinho, the secretary of state for energy security and net zero, wrote to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, which owns Sellafield, on Tuesday following the Guardian’s investigation at the site. He requested an “urgent” update on efforts to fix any concerns about workplace culture.

, In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email [email protected] or [email protected]. Youth suicide charity Papyrus can be contacted on 0800 068 4141 or email [email protected]. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, chat at 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

