Sell ​​woolen clothes and earn money this winter; Know how to start a business – News18

Curated By: Business Desk

Last updated: November 01, 2023, 13:12 IST

The aim should be to sell your entire stock in three months.

Given the limited 3-month window of operation, it is important to strike a balance between profit margin and inventory turnover per item.

With the onset of winter in North India, air conditioners are no longer required, and some places rely on fans to stay comfortable. It will be very cold for the next 3-4 months from November to February. If you want to earn adequate income during this harsh winter period, you can consider starting a business.

Of course, it’s about a business focused on selling winter apparel like sweaters, jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and shawls. During the winter season, the demand for these items increases significantly. If you start this business shortly before the winter season begins and effectively tell potential customers that your store is a great place to buy warm clothes, it can be a highly profitable venture. Let us learn in detail about how this business operates.

To maximize your profits, it is essential to understand that in this business your expenses will be minimal while your earnings will be substantial. A major factor contributing to cost reduction is that you do not have to pay year-round rent for a permanent shop or space. Instead, you can opt for short-term rental space for just 3-4 months or set up a temporary stall. This approach will significantly reduce your operating expenses.

The profitability of your business will be directly related to the number of sales you can make. Given the limited 3-month window of operation, it is important to strike a balance between profit margin and inventory turnover per item. To avoid inventory stagnation, it is essential to remain competitive by offering your products at prices lower than current market rates. The goal should be to sell your entire stock within these three months, thereby ensuring a successful and efficient winter clothing business.

Focusing on selling warm clothes like hats, jackets, socks, sweaters and jerseys to children and the elderly is a smart strategy as they prioritize warmth and comfort over fashion trends. When it comes to young women and men, they often look for more fashionable options, which can result in the need for a wider variety of styles. However, maintaining too much variety can lead to increased unsold inventory, reducing potential profits in unsold merchandise. Balancing your inventory to meet different age groups and their specific needs is important for a successful winter clothing business.

The primary goal should be to reduce leftover inventory, but if you have unsold merchandise at the end of the season, selling them at or close to purchase price during the onset of cold weather is a sensible strategy to avoid losses. Alternatively, you may choose to store any leftover stock and offer them at discounted prices when the next season starts. Many shopkeepers follow this practice to make the most of unsold inventory and dispose of it immediately.

The Business Desk, a team of writers and journalists decodes the broad terms of personal finance and makes money matters easier for you. From the latest initial public offerings…read more

Source: www.news18.com