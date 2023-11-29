Selfridges shareholder Cigna files for bankruptcy

Selfridges London

Selfridges shareholder Cigna has filed for bankruptcy, raising fresh questions over the future ownership of the luxury chain’s flagship Oxford Street store.

René Benko’s retail and property empire collapsed on Wednesday due to a cash crunch when a Vienna court declared the business bankrupt.

This has fueled speculation over the future of Selfridges, one of its most prized assets, which it partly owns with Thailand’s Central Group. Mr Benko’s company until recently had joint control of both Selfridges’ property and operating companies, but Central Group took majority ownership of the trading company earlier this month.

Cigna still has a 50 per cent stake in Selfridges’ property company, which controls sites including the flagship Oxford Street luxury department store. At the start of this year the business owed more than £1.7bn, with the loan secured against the freehold of the Oxford Street property.

It still holds a minority stake in the Selfridges operating business. Restructuring experts are expected to consider selling Cigna shares in a campaign to raise funds, which would potentially mean a new landlord for Selfridges’ properties.

Mr Benko founded European property developer Cigna in 2000 – George Hochmuth/AFP

A spokesman for Selfridges said it had the “continued and unwavering support of Central Group”, adding: “This changes nothing for Selfridges, we continue to operate and service our loan and lease obligations as normal. Let’s continue. Selfridges trades independently of our shareholders.”

A spokesman for its Thai shareholder said: “Central Group remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting and supporting its European luxury stores regardless of its partner’s financial circumstances.” It added that its financial position is strong and it has benefited from access to a wide range of funding streams to support the development of this unique portfolio.

“We are well placed to deal with the current situation and ensure the best possible outcome for all stakeholders.”

In a statement on Monday, Cigna said: “Despite considerable efforts in recent weeks, the liquidity required for an out-of-court restructuring could not be sufficiently secured, so Cigna Holding GmbH is filing for self-administration with the restructuring proceedings.” “Applying.”

The company said it aimed to “orderly continue business operations… and permanently restructure the company.”

Cigna has become one of the most prominent casualties of the European property crisis, filing for bankruptcy after being hit by rising borrowing costs and falling asset valuations.

Cigna claimed that its retail investments did not meet expectations amid economic pressure in Europe.

The heavily debt-laden group also cited “negative impact on business growth in the real estate sector in recent months”.

Restructuring experts have been struggling in recent weeks to secure Cigna, which previously said it would unveil its restructuring strategy by the end of the month.

The European property developer, which also has stakes in the Chrysler Building in New York and Berlin’s KaDeWe luxury department store, was founded by Mr Benko, 46, in 2000.

However, he was ousted by shareholders earlier this month.

The announcement will worry many European banks potentially caught up in the Cigna fallout.

Cigna’s lead lender Julius Baer last week warned of a possible fall in full-year profits after setting aside SFr82 million (£74 million) to pay off bad debts.

Switzerland’s second-largest wealth manager said it had added CHF 70 million in provisions for credit losses since the end of October, raising concerns it was exposed to Cigna’s crisis.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com