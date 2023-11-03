Selfridges owner Benco to give up control of €23bn empire

(Bloomberg) — Signa Holding GmbH founder René Benko is set to hand control to a restructuring specialist, according to shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner of the company that co-owns London’s Selfridges department store and New York’s Chrysler Building.

Haselsteiner said by phone Friday that the move would be temporary and dependent on shareholders agreeing to fund the group’s turnaround.

Shareholders earlier this week asked Benko to leave his role as chairman of Cigna’s advisory board and give up his voting rights to German insolvency expert Arndt Gewitz.

His departure would mean the end of an era for the company, which has long raised questions about its rapid growth and complex transactions involving Europe’s most prominent billionaires.

Now, troubled by rising interest rates, falling valuations and a shortage of cash, some of those investors – a list that includes France’s billionaire Peugeot family, Strabag’s Hesselsteiner and German transportation tycoon Klaus-Michael Kühne – are on the doorstep of Austrian tycoons. Are knocking.

Cigna’s luxury developer Prime has tapped Rothschild & Co to advise on debt refinancing. Holders of €300 million of bonds issued by a smaller entity, Cigna Development, have hired Kirkland & Ellis to advise on discussions with the company.

If approved, Gewitz’s first task will be to address the funding shortfall that has stalled construction, including at Cigna’s flagship Elbtower project in Hamburg, Germany.

Germany’s leading restructuring specialist has already led bankruptcy proceedings for Cigna’s Galleria department store chain. That process allowed taxpayers to write off €590 million of Covid-era emergency loans.

